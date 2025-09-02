Detector Subsystem Specialist
The European Spallation Source (ESS) is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. Powered by the world's most advanced linear proton accelerator, ESS will enable cutting-edge research in materials science, energy, health, and the environment for decades to come.
Join us in shaping the future of science - from the ground up.
About the role:
ESS is at an exciting turning point. It is in transition from being a construction site, to being an operating facility. To further our efforts, we are now looking for a Detector/Detector subsystem configuration specialist to join our Detector Group. In this role, you'll play a pivotal part in designing, building, and commissioning sophisticated neutron detector systems for world-class neutron instruments. Your expertise will drive technologies that shape the future of experimental science.
Day-to-day, you will:
• Make decisions to meet technical requirements as appropriate.
• Act as Electrical Operation Lead (EOL) and Electrical Safety Lead (ESL), carrying out all corresponding assignments as required and according to regulations.
• Serve as a single point-of-contact for the development, installation, and maintenance of detector gas systems.
• Be the grounding diagnostics expert, liaising with colleagues to identify, diagnose, and correct detector operational issues.
• Perform systems diagnostics and reverse engineer detector components as required.
• Provide technical insights and guidance on challenging detector issues as requested.
• Achieve tangible productivity under broadly stated goals.
• Configure, design, procure, assemble, test, evaluate, iterate, fabricate, deploy, calibrate, commission, and support detector systems for neutron-scattering instruments.
• Follow best practices, safety directives, and the code of professional conduct.
• Document and report all efforts thoroughly.
• Develop and nurture networks of suppliers, scientific collaborators, and in-kind partners.
This is a permanent position with a six-month probationary period and is based at the ESS Campus in Lund, Sweden.
About you:
The ideal candidate for this role a self-motivated person with demonstrable experience in the field of detector installation and subsystem integration - ideally for neutron detectors at a big science, or similar scale research facility. Fluency in systems diagnostics, reverse engineering, and the ability to be tangibly productive under broadly stated goals are requirements for this position.
You therefore need to have broad experience with construction, testing, conditioning, installation, integration, commissioning and steady-state operation of detectors, including all related subsystems. These subsystems include gas, low voltage, high voltage, instrumentation electronics, slow controls and readout systems. You comply rigorously with all safety regulations and best practice and pay great attention to detail. In your work, you always striving for the utmost quality and refining methods and techniques to improve the detector deliverable. Experience with the types of neutron detectors to be deployed at the ESS instruments, or the underlying technologies, would be a distinct advantage.
We're building ESS from the ground up, so we need someone who is comfortable not only following procedures but also creating them. We attach great importance to personality and attitude, so we're looking for a real team player: Someone who is sociable, has excellent communication skills and who likes to collaborate with a multi-cultural team of world-leading experts.
ESS is an English language workplace, but the ability to speak another European language is always an advantage.
To apply:
A career at ESS gives you the opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science at a stunning, brand-new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe. We offer market competitive, individualised compensation which is differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements as well as monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website. Submit your application as soon as you can and quote the job reference number ESD-56062 in your application.
This role requires additional background screening processes and health and safety checks, which will be performed during the recruitment process.
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Mikael Johansson on Mikael.Johansson@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu Ersättning
