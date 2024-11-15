Detector Mechanical Technician
European Spallation Source Eric / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2024-11-15
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos European Spallation Source Eric i Lund
, Malmö
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand-new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role:
ESS is at an exciting turning point, transitioning from a construction site to an operating facility. To help us achieve our goal of becoming the world's most powerful neutron source, we are looking to add an experienced Mechanical Technician to our Detector Group. The Detector Group at ESS is responsible for designing, building, testing, commissioning, and installing all neutron detectors, enabling our researchers to "see" their experiments using our neutrons.
With the group's broad scope, you'll have a diverse range of tasks. These will include material processing, sheet metal bending, laser cutting, working with the manual lathe and our CNC machines as well as assembling precision parts. Attention to detail and taking pride in the status of your mechanical workshop and its equipment are both essential for this role. You will be expected to offer technical advice and assistance to our neutron scientists and engineers as needed. This means that you need to be able to understand technical drawings and have a lot of expeirence of performing high-quality, hands-on work and - ideally - a good knowledge of local service providers in the area for those times when work tasks need to be outsourced to a 3rd party provider.
The position is a 3-year fixed-term agreement based at the ESS Campus in Lund, Sweden.
About you:
This is a unique opportunity to develop and apply your skills in creating a world-class "big science" facility. To thrive in the Detector Group, you need to be driven, responsive, and good at spotting both problems and opportunities. You must be highly motivated, willing to get your hands dirty, and take pride and ownership of your work.
We need someone with prior experience in an engineering or similar highly technical environment. You must be technically minded and skilled in material processing, mechanical assembly, and in-situ installation. The mechanical dexterity needed to manipulate and assemble small or large complex machine parts is required. You must show prior experience operating complex, high-value workshop equipment and be skilled in hands-on tasks such as milling, lathing, CNC and precision machining. Prior experience with CNC programming, working with CAD/CAM software, understanding mechanical drawings, and strong problem-solving skills are considered assets.
We are building ESS from the ground up, so we need someone comfortable not only following procedures but also creating them. We place great importance on personality and attitude, so we're looking for a real team player: someone sociable, with excellent communication skills, who likes to collaborate with different people, and who is committed to helping this amazing project realize its full potential. We need a hands-on self-starter who can work in a structured, orderly, responsible, and - most importantly - safe way.
The working language of ESS is English and we need someone who can start as soon as possible.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at truly unique big science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand-new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment.
• Market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements.
• 25 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks and/or security clearance procedures, which will be performed as part of the recruitment process.
We review applications continuously, so don't miss out! Submit your application as soon as you can and quote the job reference number ESD-48654 in your application.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please contact Daniel Nordin Baker - Technical Recruiter - on daniel.nordin@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Conny Wendt at conny.wendt@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
.
We look forward to receiving your application soon! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare European Spallation Source Eric
, https://www.europeanspallationsource.se Arbetsplats
European Spallation Source Eric Jobbnummer
9013405