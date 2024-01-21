Designer Lead (UI/UX)
2024-01-21
Resourced is a fast-growing FashionTech startup supporting modern fashion brands find and manage production. We help brands such as Axel Arigato, Stronger, Veja, Icebug, Chimi, Eytys, Ralph Lauren, H&M (to name a few). We 're digitally transforming one of the largest, fastest-moving industries in the world. By joining Resourced you will work in a truly global setting - we employ and work with clients on all continents.
We are looking for an talented Lead Designer with a skillset spanning graphical design, interaction design and user experience who can continue our work on designing the most compelling PLM system (web application) in the industry.
We go to great lengths to build a product users truly love to use - a product that have great, well-thought-out UX that looks awesome! We pay big attention to details and expect close-to-perfect result - but still ensure never to get stuck and keep a good pace moving forward. You will work closely with the co-founders, in particular the CTO/Product Owner, and utilize our strong relationship with, and insights into, our customers and users. We run a simple process using Figma, starting with rough wireframes, gradually enhancing them iteratively using internal and external feedback as needed until we've reached a "pixel perfect" result.
To succeed as a designer at Resourced we believe you will need to fully immerse yourself with the problems we're trying to solve and relentlessly seek the most beautiful solution - often using an outside-the-box perspective!
The job
Turn wireframes and ideas into pixel-perfect designs, ready for our software devs to develop
Provide clear specifications, in particular regarding interactivity
Efficiently explore and find creative solutions to UI/UX challenges
Work closely with the CTO/Product Owner and the rest of the team
Take ownership and help lead/drive our product development efforts; from idea, exploration and analysis to handover
Requirements
A strong curiosity of how to build products and services that customers will embrace
Excellent graphic design skills - fluent in Figma, Adobe Illustrator and other design tools
Excellent and fluent in interface design, allowing you to work seamlessly with UI/UX design
Attention to detail and strong understanding of web application UX
Communicate clearly without any hinders
Proven track record of designing successful products - in particular web applications
Nice-to-haves
Frontend web development experience/skills
A degree (Bachelor's or Master's) in interaction design, industrial design, or equivalent
Background in the fashion industry
We're all about finding a person who can deliver the right results - not the right resume!
What we offer
A unique opportunity to join an early-stage startup and a small team, become highly influential on what we build, and grow your career alongside the company!
Competitive salary and compensation package
Work with a team who believes in having fun while working!
Work for users who really cares about beauty in their digital tools!
And of course, the hardware and environment you desire in order to do your best work possible!
Start date: ASAP
Work extent: Full time
Location: Gothenburg (Gårda), flexible on-site/remote (50%+ on-site expected)
Contact: Carl-Johan Blomqvist, CTO/Product Owner (Co-founder) @ carl-johan@resourced.com
/ 070645618 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-15
