Designer Development Engineer
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2024-02-15
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania CV AB
Designer Development Engineer for Gas exchange components
Here is a dream job for a designer that enjoys to create robust designs in CATIA in various materials like cast iron, steel and aluminium for varying manufacturing methods from casting to sheet metal forming.
ENMGX is responsible for development of gas exchange components for Scanias internal combustion engines. The components are used in demanding environments with high thermal loads and vibrations. An optimized gas exchange system is key to fulfil current and future environmental demands and create an efficient engine with minimized losses. Considering fluid flow and heat transfer is important in design and it is always a challenging trade-off with the engine lay out.
We are a group of engineers that enjoys working together, appreciating having the opportunity to develop technology, processes and our personal abilities as a team.
We are highly valuing our working environment, both physically and socially. It is important for us that you feel part of our group and that your voice will be listened to.
In this role, you will:
* Play a vital part in the development of our components. All the way from idea to a finished product.
* Collaborate closely with multiple cross-functions within Scania such as other design teams, calculation engineers, purchasing, aftermarket and production.
* Collaborate with colleagues at MAN Truck & Bus, Navistar and suppliers distributed all over the world.
* Work independently but with great support and knowledge exchange between colleagues in the group.
Your profile
As a person you are:
* creative and driven and you like to take responsibility and to cooperate with others.
* communicative and appreciating working with other disciplines.
* committed to develop processes and to contribute to our continuous improvement work.
* striving for a structured and organized working life.
* fluent in English, both in writing and speech.
You also have a relevant academic background.
Meritorious skills:
* Experience from another design role
* Knowledge of manufacturing methods
* Experience with CAD-modelling
* Experience from other roles within Scania R&D, i.e. simulation, testing or similar.
We offer
We offer an interesting and developing job with a high degree of responsibility and room for creativity. We believe that our employees are our most important and essential assets - when we grow and prosper as employees we contribute to a bright future for Scania.
Sounds good?
Feel free to contact us for further information!
Jenny Kron Kylefors, manager, ENMG,+46855382643 or 073-6880906
Or directly send your application including letter and CV until 2024-02-29.
Looking forward to hear from you!
Designer Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "3910-42261209". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976) Kontakt
Ritu Amar 00000000 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8474516