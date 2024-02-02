Design Quality Specialist
2024-02-02
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
The world is changing and so are we! Now we need to strengthen our amazing design team. We are the design leaders in our industry. We have built strong brands and reputation through decades of innovation in technology and design, staying true to our human-centric approach, delivering value and success to our customers.
Our design team is located in three different sites across the world, collaborating with development teams in the Americas, Asia and Europe. We are passionate about translating consumer needs into meaningful and desirable design solutions that creates superior customer value.
Joining our Design team is an opportunity to work in a truly global environment with amazingly creative, dedicated and passionate colleagues. We come from many different backgrounds and cultures working together towards common goals, which makes us a dynamic and innovative team. Our high-performance culture is created through employee engagement, where the Volvo values change, customer success, passion, trust and performance act as our guiding stars forming a workplace like no other.
Come join us! We have an amazing offer to you!
We are looking for a Design Quality Specialist to join our dynamic and diverse team in Gothenburg. Working with us at Product Design is an opportunity to work in a global environment with truly amazing product design development. We are a team of passionate colleagues from many different backgrounds and cultures working together towards our common goals.
Working with Product Design within the Volvo Group is an opportunity to develop the Volvo Brand across the different business areas - for one project you might work with Volvo Trucks and for another you might work with Volvo Construction Equipment, Volvo Buses or Volvo Penta. This gives a true opportunity for learning and personal development!
You will be part of a global organization of design excellence that creates superior customer value by designing appealing products with strong brand profiles for the Volvo Group. You will work within Volvo Group Trucks Technology and belong to the Complete Vehicle organization.
What you will do
Your main responsibility as Design Quality Specialist will be to secure the Product Design Quality for all visual surfaces and parts. This includes on and off- board HMI so that the Product Message and the Design Intent meet the project prerequisites. You will participate in cross-functional teams as an expert on Design Quality across all ranges and segments with our different Brands and products.
In this hands-on role you will have a multitude of internal clients so communication and time management skills will be both important and a part of your daily work.
In this position you will report to Expert Group Manager and be located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Who we believe you are
We are in an exciting time with a lot of ongoing development within the automotive industry. Therefore, we need a talented individual with Design Quality expertise and knowledge to be able to continue on our journey in driving prosperity through transport solutions. As our industry is changing, we believe it is important that you are curious about new techniques, sustainability and the environment and have good understanding and interest of future trends and needs.
As you will represent Product Design we need you to be a person who is action oriented, responsible, and innovative while being structured and organized. We also expect you to have the ability to communicate and contribute to solve complex cross-platform issues with a focus on Product Design and to thrive in being part of a multi-disciplinary team.
Other key requirements for the role:
• A university degree in a related design discipline
• Several years of experience in the automotive industry
• Good understanding of materials and their attributes. These materials include Plastic, Textile, Vinyl, Paint, Décor Finishes, Glass and Metal (stamped and molded parts)
• Good ability in illumination and color assessment towards requirements
• Fluent in English (verbal and written)
Curious to learn more about the position? Don't hesitate to contact me. Charlotte Svärd Gustafsson, Expert Group Manager GOT, charlotte.svard.gustafsson@volvo.com
. Last application date is 23rd of February.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. Ersättning
