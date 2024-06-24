Design Lead, Merchant Team
Wolt is a technology company that makes it incredibly easy to discover and get the best restaurants, grocery stores and other local shops delivered to home or to the office. Our local commerce platform makes it easy for customers to order whatever they need on one app, for merchants to make additional sales, and for couriers to make meaningful earnings flexibly. To enable this, Wolt develops a wide range of technologies from local commerce platform to retail software and financial solutions, as well as operates its own grocery stores under the brand Wolt Market. Wolt was founded in 2014 and joined forces with DoorDash in 2022. DoorDash operates in 27 countries today, 23 of which are with the Wolt product and brand.
Wolt not only offers great apps to customers and partners, but is also developing a broad range of technologies and solutions. Our apps (iOS and Android) have the industry's highest reviews, largely because of our customer-centric approach to how we build our products and operations. For example, our customer service team responds in a matter of minutes, in the customer's own language.
So, why work at Wolt?
At Wolt, we're about getting things done.
You'll probably enjoy it here if you like taking ownership, developing yourself and being around friendly, humble and ambitious people. We work hard to make cities into better places, and it's pretty cool seeing us grow every week. If you're passionate about building things that just... work, Wolt might be for you.
The behind the scenes of Wolt is run by an awesome bunch of over 700+ planners, builders, designers and data crunchers. We call ourselves Product+, as we're the very core of Wolt's products, tools and platforms. To build our products, we work in over 60 cross-functional, independent and autonomous teams. Teams are made up of a mix of talented individuals: engineers, designers, data scientists, analysts, and product leads. Each team takes ownership for solving customer problems in the best possible way.
Our Commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
We want to have all sorts of people in our team - people like you and me, and people different from you and me. To be able to work with diverse teammates - when it comes to gender, age, ethnicity, life background, sexual orientation, political views, religion, or any other personal trait - we consciously aim to offer equal opportunity for everyone to work with us. This is because we believe diverse teams make the most thought-through decisions and build things in the most inclusive way.
Join us today to build Wolt together.
And we're looking for an experienced Product Design Manager to join the Merchant mission!
At Wolt Merchant Group focuses on making Wolt an integral part of our Merchants' daily lives in all the 23 countries Wolt is active in. We provide our business partners with tools and automations that are useful, efficient, reliable, and delightful to use. Our products are built around self-service, which helps us keep trust at the core of our partner relationships.
Who you are
You have 5+ years of experience leading design teams at business-to-business product organizations that feature strong value propositions and high tech service integrations
You possess exceptional design skills and have shipped numerous b2b or consumer products that prioritize user delight. This allows you to have thorough understanding of creative process and hands on design work, and while you may not spend that much time designing yourself, you still care about the design work deeply
You have experience leading, mentoring, and managing designers to help grow their skills in research, design, ideation, innovation and systematic thinking.
You effortlessly connect with cross-functional stakeholders, motivating them to execute vision even in your absence.
You have a user and data-focused design mentality. You leverage user feedback and data insights to refine your team's intuition, understanding the value of both qualitative and quantitative methods.
You thrive in complex systems, balancing global needs with your product's specific goals.
