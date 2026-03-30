Design Engineer (Web & Brand)
Lovable Labs Sweden AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2026-03-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lovable Labs Sweden AB i Stockholm
TL;DR - We're seeking an exceptional Design Engineer to help us communicate the future of AI. You'll work closely with design and marketing to build world-class web content helping empower the next generation of creators and builders.
Why Lovable?
Lovable lets anyone build software with plain English. Solopreneurs to Fortune 100 teams use Lovable to transform raw ideas into real products - fast. We're at the forefront of a foundational shift in software creation, which means you have an unprecedented opportunity to change the way the world works. Over 2 million people in 200+ countries already use Lovable to launch businesses, solve complex problems, and bring their dreams to life. And we're just getting started.
We're a small, talent-dense team building a generation-defining company from Stockholm. We value high ownership, high velocity and low-ego collaboration. We seek people who care deeply, challenge us, and are driven to build something of lasting impact.
What we're looking for
5+ years of years experience, shipping web experiences users genuinely love
Portfolio demonstrating landing pages and advanced web interactions (if you don't have a portfolio of landing pages - check out our other roles)
Ability to make smart trade-offs between speed and polish, knowing when to ship and when to refine
Expertise in frontend, either as a front-end developer or a designer who ships
Experience translating scrappy explorations into production-ready experiences
Strong design sense with an eye for detail, accessibility, and usability
Ideally - you push the boundaries of the web with technologies like WebGL
What you'll do
In one sentence: Own and elevate landing pages and web experiences that help share Lovable with the world.
Build landing pages that delight, also designing interactions or pairing closely with designers
Implement web interactions in React/TypeScript with obsessive attention to performance, responsiveness, and cross-browser consistency
Drive front-end execution - pioneering new interaction patterns, micro-animations, and delightful details that elevate the entire experience
Collaborate with marketing, helping share Lovable with the world
Explore and iterate on visual designs with designers, translating explorations into scalable, web-native implementations
Build and maintain reusable components that enhance consistency while enabling creativity across both product and marketing
Our tech stack
We're building with tools that both humans and AI love:
Frontend: React, Tailwind
Backend: Golang and Rust
Cloud: Cloudflare, GCP, AWS, Many LLM providers
DevOps & Tooling: Github Actions, Grafana, OTEL, , infra-as-code (Terraform)
And always on the lookout for what's next!
How we hire
Fill in a short form then jump on an intro call with recruiter.
Show us some of your work you're really proud of.
Show us how you approach problems during several technical interviews.
In some cases, we may opt to do paid, trial work.
About your application
Please submit your application in English - it's our company language so you'll be speaking lots of it if you join
We treat all candidates equally - if you're interested please apply through our careers portal
For this role, we're prioritising candidates based in Stockholm and London, however we'd consider remote for truly exceptional applicants Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lovable Labs Sweden AB
(org.nr 559506-1739) Jobbnummer
9828950