Design Engineer to ePropulsion development
2023-04-13
Are you a clever Design Engineer? Then we'd love to have you join our Transmission Development team!
We are a small, close-knit, and multi-disciplinary team of 13 people who enjoy each other's company both at and off work. We are known to share our knowledge generously, support each other in problem-solving and decision making and also challenge each other to become the best versions of ourselves. The team is quite diverse, the culture permissive and my management style is based on trust and responsibility rather than control.
Do I still have your attention? Does it sound interesting? Great, then let me tell you a little bit more in detail about what we do.
We design and test high-performing mechanical parts allowing for best-in-class gearshifting properties, enabling the engine to operate at its most efficient point thereby minimizing fuel/energy consumption. Our product portfolio includes innovative solutions for Electrical Vehicles as well as for vehicles with combustion engines; did you know that all our future electric propulsion units have gears? I didn't when I started a little more than a year ago.
As a Design Engineer in our team, you will have the main responsibility for the development of our gearshifting solutions (including parts like shafts, forks, coupling sleeves, synchronizers, speed sensors, and pulse wheels) in close cooperation with other developers (other design engineers, test engineers, simulation and calculation engineers) as well as our cross functions (Workshop technicians, Purchasing, Product Maintenance technicians, etc) and external suppliers. At Scania, product development is truly a team effort!
And what about You? What do we think you bring with you?
• 2-3 years of work experience as a Design Engineer
• experienced in CATIA V5 (or similar) CAD-software
• an academic engineering degree
• master Swedish and English in speech and writing
As a person, you are secure in your way of working; in everything from structuring your work tasks to how you collaborate with others. You get motivated by getting things done and like to take initiative. You always look to how you can support your team and
colleagues and have a listening and friendly approach.
It's now or never. There will probably never be a more interesting time to work in the heavy-duty transportation industry! We are at a pivotal point where electrification, autonomous driving, new business models, and agile work methods all come together creating a perfect storm - and a world of possibilities.
This is the time to be here as what we do in the coming years will define our industry for the fore the foreseeable future. So if you like a real challenge then join my team and Scania and help us lead the shift towards a sustainable transport system. I can promise you it will be a very rewarding and meaningful experience.
We offer
A great work environment with awesome people, great development opportunities, large freedom with responsibilities, a possibility to work from home up to 50%, a performance bonus, and a wellness allowance.
Contact information
For more information please contact Björn Gunnarsson, Group Manager at UPBM (Inner Maneuvering), +46700883261, bjorn.x.gunnarsson@scania.com
Application
Apply by attaching your CV and personal letter.
A background check might be conducted for this role.
#LiHybrid
