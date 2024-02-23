Design engineer Q-team truck chassis
2024-02-23
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. Autonomous vehicles, connectivity and electromotive challenge Scania's Research and Development organisation in a new way and therefore we are facing an exciting transformation towards a flow driven, scaled agile, process as well as new technical challenges.
About us
We are searching for a mechanical design engineer for our Q-team who is interested and find it challenging to solve problems Quickly, with Quality and understand the meaning of "customer first". Don't miss this opportunity to further develop yourself as an engineer, you will have the opportunity to work with a wide range of products, systems, challenges and cross-functions!
Our team
We are 12 employees. There is one Q-team leader in each PRU: Södertälje, Zwolle, Angers and 6 designers.
As a designer, you will be placed in the team in Södertälje together with the other designers.
We are a team with a mixture of different work experiences, nationalities, gender, age and we considers each other's ideas and support each other whenever needed.
We regulary do activities together and have several focus days per year to plan our work and to develop as a team.
Our department
At Q-team truck chassis we work with product deviations from the field and from production, related to most of the truck chassis components and systems. Our goal is to improve and secure the quality of our products at the fastest time possible to achieve zero failures for our customers, and therefore we also strive to continuously improve our working methods.
Your Assignment
You will be technically responsible for our assignments led by a Q-team leader in a cross-functional team which includes SQA and a production coordinator.
The mission of our assignments is to define the issue, find the root cause, implement a short-term action within 24h, design, develop and implement a long-term solution. Due to the varied nature of the tasks you will quickly build a broad network of contacts within Scania.
Your Profile
You are self-sufficient, like high pace, and pay attention to details, you are analytical and a natural problem solver with an interest in Scania and its products. The work allows you to be independent but requires responsibility and the ability to plan and prioritize as well as being a good communicator.
We would also like that..
• You have a bachelor's or master's degree in mechanical or equivalent.
• You have worked at Scania for a few years, have learned the product development process, and have used common tools such as Catia/Enovia, OAS, etc.
• You write and speak fluently in English. If you write and speak fluently in Swedish, it is a merit.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your past experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyways. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
Application
Your application should include a CV and relevant education certificates. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-03-11. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, therefore the position may be filled before the end of the application period. We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check will be conducted for this position.
If you would like to learn more about the position please contact:
Monica Hellstadius (Group Manager, RTEQ), monica.hellstadius@scania.com
We are looking forward reading your application!
In addition to career and development opportunities, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's own health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company, and much more. Scania also organizes several events throughout the year where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
