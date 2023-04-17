Design engineer product follow-up truck chassis
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2023-04-17
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.We're now looking for a mechanical engineer who is passionate about problem-solving, quality, and cost efficiency. Don't miss this opportunity to further develop yourself as an engineer within product follow-up truck chassis, together with us you will have the opportunity to work with a wide range of products and challenges.
Who we are
At Product chassis follow-up truck chassis we primarily work with field quality issues related to most of the truck chassis components and systems. Our goal is to improve the quality of our products at the fastest time possible for our customers while always considering the properties such as cost, weight, and function of our components. We pride ourselves on quickly adapting to our surroundings and working efficiently with all the systems/components required by the Truck chassis.
The task
You will be a key player and technically responsible in our active assignments led by either yourself or one of our assignment leaders in a cross-functional team that could remain active from months to years.
In all of our assignments, the mission is to define the issue and goal, find the root cause issue, and design, develop and implement a tested and verified solution. You will have the authority to act rapidly with full support when the assignment requires it. Due to the varied nature of the tasks you will quickly build a broad network of contacts both within Scania and with our suppliers.
Your profile
We believe you have a background with a university degree in mechanical engineering or similar. Ideally, you have worked at Scania for a few years, have learned the product development process, and have used common tools such as Catia/Enovia, OAS, etc.
You are self-sufficient, pay attention to details, are analytical, and are a natural problem solver with an interest in Scania and its products. The work allows you to be independent but requires responsibility and the ability to plan and prioritize as well as communicate and present your ideas and solutions.
To allow for efficient communication the job requires you to be fluent in both Swedish and English. Any other language skills in Portuguese, German or Chinese is advantageous.
For more information
For more information or questions about the role or group please don't hesitate to contact us:
Niklas Tällberg, Head of RTEX, niklas.tallberg@scania.com
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-04-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Jobbnummer
7667992