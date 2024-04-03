Design engineer product follow-up truck chassis
2024-04-03
We are expanding both our R&D Cost Optimization and Scania Asia Team!
Both of them are cross-functional groups that brings together experts from closest cross functions as purchasing, R&D, and production. We are currently seeking a talented and motivated Mechanical Design Engineer to join our team, together with us you will have the opportunity to work with a wide range of products and challenges.
This is us
At Product chassis follow-up truck chassis we primarily work with field quality issues related to most of the truck chassis components and systems. Our goal is to improve the quality of our products at the fastest time possible for our customers while always considering the properties such as cost, weight and function of our components. We pride ourselves on being able to quickly adapt to our surroundings and work efficiently with all the systems/components which the Truck chassis require.
The task
You will be a key player and technically responsible in our active assignments led by either yourself or one of our assignment leaders in a cross-functional team which could remain active from months to years in order to find creative solutions which save cost while maintaining our premium quality.
In all of our assignments, the mission is to define the issue and goal, find the root cause issue, design, develop and implement a tested and verified solution. You will have the authority to act rapidly with full support when the assignment requires it. Due to the varied nature of the tasks you will quickly build a broad network of contacts both within Scania and with our suppliers.
Your profile
To succeed in this role we believe that you are a positive and enthusiastic person who loves to work in a team and fosters knowledge sharing. You are self-sufficient, pay attention to details, and are analytical. You prefer to work with varying tasks that may shift quickly and are a natural problem solver who can plan and prioritize your work. The work allows you to be independent but requires responsibility. You should also be a skilled communicator who can communicate and present your ideas and solutions. You should also have a genuine interest in Scania and its products.
We would also like that..
• You have a bachelor's or master's degree in mechanical engineering or equivalent.
• You have a few years of experience in product development.
• You write and speak fluently in English. If you write and speak fluently in Swedish, is a merit.
Experience in working with tools such as Catia, Enovia, and OAS is a merit. As well as working at Scania.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home or at our remote office at Scania Sergel a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with a development plan, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career both within the country as well as internationally. The professional development of our employees is a priority for us, so education via internal and external courses is encouraged and supported.
In addition to career and development opportunities, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company, and much more. Scania also organizes several events yearly where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position or group please don't hesitate to contact me, Alan Pontes (Head of ERTEL), at alan.pontes@scania.com
.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2023-12-17. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-24
