Design Engineer Original Equipment to Thule Group
2024-05-01
Do you want to be a part of a team that is a world leader of developing productsthat makes it easy to bring the things you care for - easily, securely and in style - when living an active life? Are you a team player who is passionate about developing innovative products of the highest quality and design to car manufactures all around the world? Then you should apply for this job!
Thule Group are now searching for a Design Engineer within the OES department.The department works in close cooperation with the leading car manufactures all around the world and design and develops products on specific request and requirements. You will be involved in the development of new products/equipment customized for specific car models such as roof racks, roof boxes, cycling-, water- and winter sports etc.In your role as Design Engineer you will design and develop state of the art products together with project teams consisting of Project Managers, Simulations Engineers, Test Engineers, Prototype technicians and other Design Engineers. Together with the project team you will strive to develop new product and components with high quality within targeted cost and time plans to meet market requirements of our consumers. You will follow the complete product development cycle, from idea generation to industrialization. Throughout the development cycle it is important to keep mechanical performance, manufacturing methods, cost, appearance and compliance in mind. Your main tasks will be based upon mechanical engineering using theoretical knowledges supported with computer aided tools like CAD, simulation and moldflow analysis. Your tasks will consist of both CAD work and drawing/specification creation, as well as hands on concept generation, order and evaluate prototypes, analyze test results and validate strength of designs through simulation and test. In your role it is important that you understand the outcome from analysis and test and incorporate changes into the design.Your profile:You have an academic degree in mechanical engineering or equivalent documented experience. It is an advantage if you have some years of relevant work experience, preferably within the field of automotive or consumer products for high volume production together with a proven and keen interest to develop great longlasting products. To succeed in your new role we believe you have good knowledge in 3D-CAD (preferable Solidworks and/or Catia), PLM-system competence and documented technical knowledge. To enjoy your new organization you need a pro-active and entrepreneurial personality who thrives in a high speed and team oriented environment. We trust you have a structured and professional approach with flexibility in mind and consistent in delivery together with a strong problem-solving ability. You are a pro-active enthusiastic person with an entrepreneurial drive, a "can do attitude" and a team player documented technical knowledge as well as fluency in English and Swedish. We believe in strong team work both within your own team but also across teams. We strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another. Within Thule Group you will find people who have a passion for the products we make and the outdoor company we are. We share the same values and we like to have fun. All of our employees have a joint responsibility to maintain that spirit and contribute to it.
About our Global Product Development DepartmentGlobally we are over 250 engineers out of the majority is working in our Global Product Development Center in Hillerstorp (Sweden). Our cross functional team consists of highly skilled and motivated members with a well-balanced variety of experiences. We are a truly global company with an international and multi-cultural team. English is the language we use in our daily communication. We see a great future with continued passion for product development that is so vital for our growth as a company. We set great value in our working environment and offer great premises designed for product development. In our Global R&D center in Hillerstorp we have expanded with new offices, landscapes, team rooms and creative areas, but also great prototype areas including cut & sew and electronics lab.
