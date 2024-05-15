Looking for Technical Architect in Stockholm Sweden
2024-05-15
Technical Architect- ServiceNow
10+ years of experience in ServiceNow technical implementation
With at least 5 ServiceNow CIS certifications.
Should have experience in integrating ServiceNow with third party tools.
Ability to have conversations with customer's enterprise architect.
ServiceNow certified Technical Architect (CTA)
In-depth understanding of ServiceNow platform capabilities (Min 8+ years of experience)
Experience architecting solutions in the Assurance, Service Management, Order Fulfilment space
In-depth understanding of system design and integrations
Exposure to multiple integration methods - REST, SOAP etc. and understanding of ServiceNow's integration capabilities - Integration Hub, Event Management Connectors, Data Streaming, Service Graph Connectors etc.
Ability to define solutions approach across systems leveraging capabilities of each with very high-level requirements
Ability to clearly define and elaborate tradeoffs between different solution approaches for e.g. federation vs. data synchronization vs. on-demand enrichment
Good written and verbal communication capabilities to achieve outcomes from different stakeholders - for e.g. management / leadership, project / delivery managers, product owners, end user and operations community, third-party tool SMEs, developers, testers etc.
Ability to carve out specific, well-defined use cases from a set of requirements or high-level goals
Understanding of the surrounding eco-system to ServiceNow Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-14
E-post: CK00738881@TechMahindra.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tech Mahindra Sweden AB
(org.nr 559063-4043) Jobbnummer
8682894