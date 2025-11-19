Design Engineer
2025-11-19
Join Our Passionate Teamat GKN Aerospace Sweden
Are you an enthusiastic Design Engineer eager to shape the future of commercial aircraft engines? At GKN Aerospace Sweden, our Hot Structures & Cases Center of Excellence (CoE) is home to a talented team of engineers who design and develop cutting-edge products for aero engine applications.
We're seeking a motivated and skilled individual to join us-whether you're early in your career or bring years of experience, your passion for design engineering is what drives us forward. In this role, you'll work within high-performing teams, contributing to all phases of product development. You'll create innovative design solutions that meet GKN Aerospace Sweden's rigorous standards, Operational Management System (OMS), and technical product requirements.
What You'll Do
As a Design Engineer, you'll play a key role in delivering world-class engineering solutions. Your responsibilities will include:
Design Creation & Management: Develop and update design data, including product drawings, CAD models, and geometrical interfaces, using Siemens PLM (Teamcenter) and NX software
Data Oversight: Store, maintain, and release design data in Siemens Teamcenter
Design Innovation: Conduct design studies, implement changes, and create geometrical interface documentation while justifying updates to requirements
Technical Precision: Perform tolerance stack-ups to ensure robust and reliable design
We're looking for someone with exceptional Computer-Aided Design (CAD) skills and a strong understanding of robust engineering principles. You'll balance performance, cost, quality, and constraints from production and other disciplines to deliver outstanding results.
Who You Are
You're a proactive individual who thrives both independently and as part of a collaborative team. You're confident communicating with colleagues across the company and external stakeholders, and you excel at analyzing results and presenting them clearly to diverse audiences.
Essential Qualifications:
B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Aerospace, Mechanical Engineering, or equivalent relevant experience
Proficiency with CAD/PLM tools, specifically Siemens Teamcenter and NX
Knowledge of Geometric Dimensioning & Tolerancing (GD&T) standards (ASME Y14.5 and ISO)
Fluency in English and Swedish, both written and spoken
Previous experience as a design engineer is a plus but not required
Desirable Qualifications:
Experience in geometry assurance
Background in product support or product development
Familiarity with manufacturing processes
Application
For this recruitment, we are collaborating with Skill. If you have any questions about the role, you are welcome to contact Johan Zizala at johan.zizala@skill.se
