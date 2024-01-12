Design Engineer
2024-01-12
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Basic Chassis Development
For the right person we now have an opportunity to be part of the journey to develop the common truck platform for the TRATON group as a design engineer. Are you interested in being part of a great group working with front- and rear-axle suspension and more? Then this is the right position for you!
Our team
The group Basic Chassis Development consists of two teams including 10 design engineers, one sub-project manager, and one group manager. We have a mixture of work experiences and age. Inclusion, teamwork, and responsibility are words that describe the group.
"Our group is highly motivated and skilled. We listen to each other and always strive to help each other find the best solution. Improving our methods is a natural part of our working day. A couple of times a year we do activities together such as dinner, focus days or just play kubb for instance!" - Henrik Nyrén, Group Manager
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home or at our remote office at Scania Sergel a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with an individual development plan, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career both within the country as well as internationally. The professional development of our employees is a priority for us, so education via internal and external courses is encouraged and supported. In addition to career and development opportunities, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company, and much more. Scania also organizes several events yearly where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
What will your main responsibilities and tasks be?
As a designer, you will be responsible for some areas within the suspension team. You will be working with new designs in projects building up our common platform in TRATON. You will also be involved in solving field quality issues within our domain.
Your main tasks will therefore consist of;
Design of new technical solutions that meet our customer's demands.
Establish test plans that ensure the maturity of the design.
Aligning your work with our internal customers.
What are we searching for? Is this you?
To succeed in this role we believe that you are good at and enjoy establishing communication paths with the cross-functional teams closest connected to you. You are comfortable with balancing different demands and combining them into the best solutions although opinions may differ. Also, we believe that you are interested in, and developing your skills regarding strength durability calculations. Your deliveries are important and you continuously keep your counterparts updated with status.
We would also like that..
You have a bachelor's or master's degree in mechanical engineering or equivalent.
You have 2 years or more of previous experience in design engineering, preferably within the automotive industry.
You write and speak fluently in English. If you write and speak fluently in Swedish, it is a merit.
Experience with Catia or similar CAD programs will be regarded as merit.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position don't hesitate to contact Henrik Nyren (Group Manager, ERTCB), at 073-7473270 or henrik.nyren@scania.com
.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-01-28. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP.
