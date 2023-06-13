Design Engineer
2023-06-13
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Our department
We at the section "Truck chassis installation" (RTL) are mainly responsible for the installation of different parts on the truck chassis. As a part of Scania and the larger Traton group, we are on a journey of becoming an agile organization with autonomous teams that continuously develops what brings the most value to our customers. A journey towards closer cooperation within the organization and more responsibility and flexibility within the teams. We do not only think it is the right course of action to stay relevant and to make sure we are developing the right things at the right moment, but we also believe we will have a little bit more fun doing so.
Our team
We at the group responsible for "Air inlet and SCR-system installation" (RTLS) are currently involved in several different ongoing rather large initiatives, both connected to the development of new Trucks as well as new powertrain components. We are currently six designers in the team with a mix of seniority and expertise and has the need to strengthen with more capable colleagues. The team is diverse in terms of background but some commonalities are the willingness to support each other and the ability to bring great spirit to the team.
"I consider myself as someone who shall provide the right possibilities for the team to perform. That includes a variety of things such as making sure the team members have the right knowledge and skill set, provide coaching, escalate issues when necessary, and also when needed help with prioritization. I firmly believe a diverse team has the best opportunity to succeed and that is also something I strive for. Lastly, I live by words from one of our previous CEOs - We shall have fun at work!" - Viktor Zika, Recruiting manager
What will your main responsibility and tasks be?
As a designer at Scania, you will have a both fun and challenging role, with lots of responsibility for the outcome within your field of work. A typical workday can include tasks like design work in Catia, having meetings with cross-functional groups and/or suppliers, educating yourself either by the means of the many available internal courses or by a helpful colleague, attending a test facility where something of your design is being validated by colleagues, daily stand-up with the team and many other different activities.
What are we searching for? Is this you?
To succeed in this role we believe that you are good at and enjoy establishing communication paths with the cross-functional teams closest connected to your role. You are also able to grasp which installation demands there are in our components and what is needed to fulfill them. Together with other design groups and your peers within the team, you will then provide the best solutions for our installations. Your deliveries are important and you will need to have close cooperation with the colleagues required to deliver information to you.
We would also like that..
• You have a bachelor's or master's degree in mechanical or vehicle engineering or equivalent.
• You have 3 years or more of previous experience in design engineering, preferably within the automotive industry.
• You write and speak fluently in English. If you write and speak fluently in Swedish, it is a merit.
Experience with Catia or similar CAD programs will be regarded as merit and previous design knowledge within the relevant field.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your past experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyways. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with varied and challenging work assignments in a hybrid working setup, which means that you will be able to work from home some days a week if the work permits. We can also offer other benefits such as free training at Scania's own health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car and much more.
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position please contact Viktor Zika (Head of Air Inlet and SCR system installation) at viktor.zika@scania.com
.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2023-06-27. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
