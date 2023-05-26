Design Engineer
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.For the right person we now have an opportunity to be part of the journey to develop the common truck platform for the Traton group as a design engineer. Are you interested in being part of a great group working with frame design, front structure, rear structure, and, more? Then this is right for you!
Our team
The group, RTCB, consists of two teams including 9 design engineers, one sub-project manager, and one group manager. We have a mixture of work experiences and ages. Inclusion, teamwork, and responsibility are words that describe the group.
"Our group is highly motivated and skilled. We listen to each other and always strive to help each other find the best solution. Improving our methods is a natural part of our working day. A couple of times a year we do activities together such as dinner, focus days or just play kubb for instance!"
• Henrik Nyrén, Group Manager
What will your main responsibility and tasks be?
As a designer, you will be responsible for some areas within the frame team. You will be working with new designs in projects building up our common platform in Traton. You will also be involved in solving field quality issues within our domain. Your main tasks will therefore consist of;
• Design new technical solutions that meet our customer's demands.
• Establish test plans that ensure the maturity of the design.
• Aligning your work with our internal customers.
What are we searching for? Is this you?
To succeed in this role we believe that you are good at and enjoy establishing communication paths with the cross-functional teams closest connected to you. You are comfortable with balancing different demands and combining them to the best solutions although opinions may differ. Your deliveries are important and you continuously keep your counterparts updated with status.
We would also like that..
• You have a bachelor's or master's degree in mechanical engineering or equivalent.
• You have 2 years or more of previous experience in design engineering, preferably within the automotive industry.
• You write and speak fluently in English. If you write and speak fluently in Swedish, it is a merit.
Experience with Catia or similar CAD programs will be regarded as merit.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your past experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyways. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with varied and challenging work assignments in a hybrid working setup, which means that you will be able to work from home some days a week if the work permits. We can also offer other benefits such as free training at Scania's own health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car and much more.
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position please contact Henrik Nyren (Group Manager, RTCB), at 073-7473270.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2023-06-11. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
