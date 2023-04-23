Design Engineer
Scania CV AB / Elektronikjobb / Södertälje Visa alla elektronikjobb i Södertälje
2023-04-23
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.For the right person we now have an opportunity to be part of our journey to develop buses of the future and join our electrical installation bus development team as a Design Engineer. Are you interested in being part of a great team, working with and being responsible for Electrical Installation and Cable harness design on buses? Then this is the right position for you!
Our team
The team includes 14 design engineers, one sub-project manager, and one group manager. It consists of people with a mixture of different work experiences, nationalities, gender, and age. The atmosphere of the team can be described with the following words; inclusion, teamwork, and relaxed attitude.
"We work in an agile way and we support each other. We are always open and listen to each other's ideas. We strive to improve our working methods and are good at having new employees feel welcome. We like to do different activities together, so in addition to having several focus days every year, we usually go to my cottage and organize barbecue evenings together, which has contributed to our good team spirit. Several of us hang out after work, so you could say that we really like to hang out with each other!" - Rikard Öhman, Group Manager
What will your main responsibility and tasks be?
Your responsibility as a designer is to provide a suitable installation for a geometric area of the bus. You will contribute technical solutions in projects that aim to introduce electrical components within your area. Your main tasks will therefore consist of;
• Cable harness routing.
• Positioning of electrical components.
• Bracket design needed for installation of the above.
What are we searching for? Is this you?
To succeed in this role we believe that you are good at and enjoy establishing communication paths with the cross-functional teams closest connected to your role. You are also able to grasp which installation demands there are on the electrical component that you will position. Together with other design groups and your peers within the team, you will then provide the best solution for the routing of the cable harnesses connecting the components. Your deliveries are important and you will need to have close cooperation with the colleagues required to deliver information to you.
We would also like that..
• You have a bachelor's or master's degree in mechanical, electrical, mechatronic, or materials engineering or equivalent.
• You have 2 years or more of previous experience in design engineering, preferably within the automotive industry.
• You write and speak fluently in English. If you write and speak fluently in Swedish, it is a merit.
Experience with Catia or similar CAD programs will be regarded as merit, as well as previous cable harness knowledge.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your past experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyways. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with varied and challenging work assignments in a hybrid working setup, which means that you will be able to work from home some days a week if the work permits. We can also offer other benefits such as free training at Scania's own health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car and much more.
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position please contact Rikard Öhman (Group Manager, RBEE), at 08-55350098.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2023-05-07. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Jobb ID: 20231824
#LI-Hybrid
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
Under intervju. Under intervju. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Jobbnummer
7689676