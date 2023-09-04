Design Engineer - Exhaust aftertreatment
2023-09-04
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Are you interested in being part of a great team, working closely together with both testing and simulation? Then this is the right position for you! For the right person we now have an opportunity to be part of our journey to develop trucks of the future and join our aftertreatment development team as a Design Engineer!
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with varied and challenging work assignments in a hybrid working setup, which means that you will be able to work from home some days a week if the work permits. We can also offer you an individual development plan that you set up with your manager, so you can reach your goals and get the right support from your manager. Except that, we can offer other benefits such as free training at Scania's own health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car and much more.
Our team
The team includes 9 design engineers, 2 sub-project managers, and one group manager. It consists of people with a mixture of different work experiences, nationalities, genders, and ages. The atmosphere of the team can be described with the following words; inclusion, teamwork, and relaxed attitude.
"We are a highly motivated and skilled team that considers each other's ideas and supports each other whenever needed. We work in an agile way and strive to continuously improve our working methods. The team is good at onboarding new employees so that they feel welcome. We like to do activities together and have several focus days per year to plan our work and develop as a team. Several of us also like to hang out after work. All this together contributes to that we have a great team spirit!" - Joakim Ånestrand, Group Manager
Your role
The role is in a design group developing the next generation of exhaust aftertreatment systems. We are now in a stage where we are starting up projects for alternate fuels and are also supporting our systems that are on the market. The technology is highly complex and the product is developed both for Scania trucks as well as for our worldwide colleagues within the TRATON group (Navistar, MAN, and Volkswagen).
What will your main responsibilities and tasks be?
As a design engineer within our group, you will..
• Design and improve our products and have good communication and cooperation with your interfacing functions, both internal and external.
• Take part in cross-functional teams with the goal of optimizing the after-treatment system with regard to all product properties such as performance requirements, acoustic and emission legislations, weight, durability, and cost.
• Work closely with simulation and test engineers and together perform development iterations as well as plan the testing and validation of your product.
Is this you?
To succeed in this role we believe that you are creative, analytical, and responsible. You are a supportive and open-minded team member who loves working towards common goals. You have or are interested in working with simulation-driven design.
We would also like that..
• You have a bachelor's or master's degree in mechanical design, material technology, structural mechanics, or equivalent.
• You have one year or more of previous experience in design engineering, preferably within the automotive industry.
• You write and speak fluently in English. If you write and speak fluently in Swedish, it is a merit.
Experience with Catia or similar CAD programs is highly meriting, as well as previous experience within FEM and PDM.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your past experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
Further information
For more information contact Joakim Ånestrand (Group Manager, ENXDC), at joakim.anestrand@scania.com
.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2023-09-19. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
