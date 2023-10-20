Sourcing Excellence Manager Husqvarna Construction
Husqvarna Group is looking for an experienced Sourcing Excellence Manager. Be part of our legacy and shape the future of Sourcing, in a 325 year old start-up, in the heart of Sweden.
What we can offer you
Husqvarna is all about innovation and quality, a global leader known for pushing boundaries. In Jonsered, just outside Gothenburg, we lead projects that set industry benchmarks globally - and our office here acts as a linchpin, connecting ideas, people, and innovations from all around the world. Welcome to an exciting phase of a venture, where you'll be a key contributor in shaping something new. With innovative products that's not only profitable, but holds a world of opportunities waiting to be explored in the realm of purchasing, including global collaborations, process development and commodity strategies.
This role is for the passionate change-makers, those who thrive in development and enjoy the challenges it brings. This isn't just any journey - it's a transformative experience where you have the opportunity to lay the foundation of a Swedish company rooted just outside Gothenburg, yet with a global footprint that spans from e.g. China to Bulgaria and Poland to USA.
At Husqvarna Construction we strive to have a work environment that is inclusive and diverse, where we believe that our differences are our strengths. Our winning culture is important to us, which is why we go by the beliefs: We are Bold, We are Dedicated and We Care.
About the role
As part of our dynamic Sourcing Management Team, the Sourcing Excellence Manager plays a key role in crafting and refining how we work globally within the sourcing team covering the complete Sourcing Operating Model. . Your insights and expertise will directly shape the decisions that power Husqvarna's progress, ensuring we continuously elevate our profitability while delivering returns to our shareholders.
Here, you'll have the chance to work with:
Efficient Operations: Oversee sourcing and supply chain methods, to ensure efficient operations, leveraging the Husqvarna Group sourcing process and system landscape.
Strategic Cost Management: Develop and implement a forward-thinking cost management strategy aligned with the business, including driving cost program initiatives.
Digitalization/Data: Lead the digitalization of the procurement journey to increase spend and supplier data visibility. Driving the efficiency agenda in the sourcing team to get best in class
Supplier Relationship Management: Design and implement Supplier Management processes and tools to enable fact-based relationships with suppliers and clients to ensure quality, delivery, sustainability etc.
Risk Management: Secure the overarching Risk Management processes related to commodity and suppliers.
Compliance and sustainability: Coordinate the corporate compliance and sustainability work, by driving the sourcing part of the overall agenda.
Procurement IT landscape: Responsible for the functional requirements of IT systems that are related to sourcing within Husqvarna Construction Division.
About You
In our ideal candidate, we seek more than just skills; we're looking for a dynamic person who possesses a proactive drive towards enhancing our Key Performance Indicators and consistently meeting divisional targets. Beyond just metrics, it's essential that you bring organizational ability to the table, with a proven track record of reliability, meticulous record-keeping and precision in every task you undertake.
Interactions are at the heart of our operations, therefore we value someone who can effortlessly connect with peers, building genuine relationships with customers and maintain strong liaisons with suppliers. The strength of your verbal and written communication abilities will be vital, as they determine the clarity and effectiveness of our collaborative endeavors.
Your skills
Master of Science in engineering, IT, or business management
Minimum 5 years' experience from global procurement/business development roles
Change management experience and proven record of accomplishment
Experience in delivering high-quality results within budget and always seeking avenues for improvement
Fluent in English both verbally and in writing
Good knowledge in Microsoft Office, PowerBI, SAP etc.
Managerial experience is beneficial
Experience of R&D and manufacturing are meritorious.
Your application
Do you have the passion, dedication and drive to shape the future of sourcing with us? If so, send us your application! We make ongoing selection.
If you have any questions regarding the position please contact Johan Larsson, johan.c.larsson@husqvarnagroup.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition partners - Katarina Karlsson / Matilda Nordén at katarina.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com
/ matilda.norden@husqvarnagroup.com
About Husqvarna Construction
For more than 325 years we have driven innovation and technological development exceeding end-customers' expectations. Husqvarna Construction, a division of the Husqvarna Group, is a world leader in machinery and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries.
