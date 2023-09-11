Design engineer - Engine Development
2023-09-11
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.The group is responsible for developing the engine transmission and aux units including installation parts at engine development and is currently comprised of nine development engineers in two teams who are situated at the Scania Technical Centre in Södertälje.
As a design engineer, you will be expected to:
• Independently organize and plan your work in a structured way.
• Strive to seek knowledge and use the processes and tools necessary for the role.
• Collaborate communicatively to create cross-functionally agreed new design solutions and contribute to improving those designs that already exist.
• Together with simulation and test engineers set the correct development and test plan from early design concepts to fully implemented technical solutions in serial production.
• Contribute and discuss design solutions with suppliers and understand the effect of what different design solutions have on product cost, manufacturing methods and timing.
• Create drawings, technical reports and presentations and report your progress in different forums.
Your profile
You have a technical degree of at least bachelor's level or equivalent. You are driven, creative, genuinely interested in design and curious to learn more about engine development.
We are seeking a team player curious to analyze and solve tasks given both from current and future engine projects. Communication is key, therefore good language skills in English and Swedish are required.
It is a plus if you have experience in any of the following areas: casted parts, pipes, hoses, rubber sealings and Scania processes and methods or equivalent.
We offer
In addition to personal and professional development opportunities, we offer benefits such as a company car, mutual bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje, Scania Job Express.
For more information
Don't hesitate to contact hiring manager Linda Pukk Berggren, at linda.pukk@scania.com
or +46855350204, if you have any questions.
A background check may be conducted for this role.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
