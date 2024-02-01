Design Construction Interface Manager - MEP & Process Utilities
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe and construction is set to begin in 2023. To make that happen we need the very best to join our in-house Engineering, Procurement & Construction Management (EPCM) team. We are now looking for a Design Construction Interface Manager - MEP & Process Utilities to join our fantastic team!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
In this role you will have the opportunity to be a part of one of the largest greenfield projects in Sweden. This is an exciting opportunity where you get the change to make a real impact towards a greener future. Here you will join a dynamic and innovative organization that is committed to sustainable development and making a difference in the world. Joining our EPCM organization will be an invaluable experience for you who are looking to expand your career within construction towards large greenfield industrial projects. If you are looking for a challenging and rewarding role where you can make a real difference, then this opportunity is for you!
What you will do
In your role as Design Construction Interface Manager (DCIM) - MEP & Process Utilities you will be part of the Facility & EPC organization. Our mission is to build "a first in class" Gigafactory that will transform Volvo Cars into a full EV (Electrical Vehicle) manufacturer.
As DCIM you will lead the design effort of certain sections and projects of the complete gigafactory scope, from early design throughout execution. You will be a core member of our Core & Shell and architectural fit out team and report to the Senior Construction Manager of the team.
You will be leading, integrating, and coordinating cross disciplinary teams of contractors, design consultant and our in-house engineering team. You will work very closely with the structural, architectural, electrical, and mechanical engineering teams. As DCIM you will have full ownership and responsibility for an integrated design schedule, driving the coordination between construction, procurement, and engineering within the ECPM team. You will also be the main point of contact for integration with Process Engineering, facility requirements and external stakeholders.
Examples of workstreams that you will be involved in:
- Power distribution
- Clean and Dry room plenum coordination and constructability
- Mechanical Wet
- Mechanical Dry
- Instrument & Control
- Fire Safety Systems
What you will do in your role:
- Lead a cross disciplinary design team developing and delivering the Gigafactory design
- Create an integrated design schedule and drive coordination within the EPCM organization
- Coordinate information collection of all technical user requirements and ensure the design consultants are provided with all needed inputs in a timely manner.
- Manage design consultants and contractors, coordinating delivery of construction engineering packages. Ensure the delivery meets high technical standards and is delivered on-time.
- Set-up and lead review sessions
- Support and manage permit and handover processes
- Track and report on design progress
- Proactively work with project controls and change orders
- Ensure timely responses to queries and requests from contractors
- Promote a strong team culture in-house and with external parties
Your Background
You have a proven track record of and enjoy leading diverse teams from many trades, backgrounds and cultures. You lead by example to create a collaborative environment promoting each team members performance to their highest level. You are a great communicator providing clear focus and priorities, while at the same time have the necessary flexibility to adapt to changes and new information.
The position requires that you have a strong technical background, either within a certain field or as a generalist. Ideally you have experience from similar large industrial project. Further, you have a background within or in close collaboration with construction and construction contractors on large scale projects. You have a very good understanding of the construction design process, promoting a holistic view, clear priorities and bold decision making. You understand the complexity of the program and you are well organized to effectively implement, manage and track multiple parallel workstreams.
Essential
- BSc degree in within relevant field: Construction management-, civil-, structural-, mechanical-, chemical-, electrical- or architectural engineering,
- Minimum 5 years of professional experience on comparable construction position
- Experience in large-scale construction projects with considerable multidisciplinary complexity, experience within general contractor or EPC organization environment is an added value.
- Excellent written and spoken English. Must have the ability to discuss technical topics with a variety of audiences - contractors, engineers, and members of various divisions within organization. Swedish is a plus.
Desirable
- Experience from Greenfield Projects is highly preferred.
- Experience from Swedish construction sites is preferred.
- Experience working with Bas-P related tasks is preferred.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
