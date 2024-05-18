Design and Project Engineer to Accurate Nordic!
Do you have an engineering background and a passion for product development and design? Do you enjoy managing projects and are you excited by the opportunity to be involved in projects from start to finish? Accurate Nordic is currently looking for their next key player to join the team in Kista. Submit your application today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
ACCURATE is a leading provider of interconnect and system solutions covering signal, data, power requirements. They specialize in demanding applications for the defense and aerospace industries. As part of NICOMATIC Group, Accurate designs and provides custom and bespoke connectivity solutions. They have more than 700 employees in 20 sites around the world.
Located at Kista, they have a team of 20 people in charge of sales, In-house design, manufacturing and assembly. Innovation, flexibility and collective intelligence are some of Accurates' key values.
Right now, Accurate is looking for an experienced Design and Project Engineer to join the team in Kista. This is a consultant assigment which means you will be hired as a consultant at Academic Work and work for Accurate. The position is long term and the ambition is that you will be recruited by Accurate after 6-12 months.
You are offered
• A work environment that encourage creativity and reactivity, where initiatives and responsiveness are promoted.
• A company who care about the satisfaction of the customers but also the well-being of the employees. Your personality is just as important as your educational/working background.
• A dedicated consutant manager from Academic Work.
As a Design and Project Engineer at Accurate, your main responsibilities are:
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• The design of innovative and "build to spec" interconnection solutions
• Management of projects concerning new products in compliance with the requirements of the Specifications (costs, lead time, etc ...) and project management considering the analysis of risks involved.
• Continuous improvement on existing products in line with the strategy
• Technical support for the sales force (interface with customers and/or sales representatives)
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or equivalent
• 2-3 years experience working in a similar role with product development, design engineering, project management and R&D
• Fluency in Swedish and English
• Proficiency in modern 2D and 3D CAD software
• Experience in communicating with suppliers/other stakeholders
• Proficiency with the Microsoft Office package
It is meritorious if you have
• Proficiency in Solidworks
• Experience in the defence or aerospace industry
• Experience in working with connection technology and power units
• Communication skills in French
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Communicative
• Innovative
• Solution oriented
• Team player
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
