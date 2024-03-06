Deputy Project Manager In Service-Support
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
As Deputy Project Manager within business unit Airborne Early Warning, you will work in a service-oriented environment where your ability makes the difference. In this role, your main responsibility will be to deliver according to our contracts and ensuring our customers optimal life cycle availability on Saab special mission aircraft products.
You will lead a support team consisting of 3-4 people and coordinate the progress in technical and logistical matters. You will work with great customer focus and contribute to maintain a prosperous long-term customer relationship to support delivered special mission aircraft.
As Deputy Project Manager, you work closely together with the main Project Manager, your colleagues in the support team and also the involved organizations within Saab to ensure long-term availability. You will be a part of an expanding team and work in a distributed organization in an international context.
The work will vary in both complexity and scope which will contribute to your individual development.
Your profile
To qualify for the role, we believe that you have experience from working with project management and that you have a genuine technical interest. It is a merit if you have experience and/or knowledge about aircrafts and regulations. To be able to communicate well in both Swedish and English is a requirement. You communicate well and combine your strategic thinking with operational actions.
To thrive in the role, you should be business minded and customer oriented with a drive and clear focus on upcoming deliveries. As a person you are well organized, with the ability to plan, make decisions and find flexible solutions. You are team oriented with a great networking ability and are looking forward to taking on a leading role and create engagement.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here.
