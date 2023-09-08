Deputy Corporate Services Manager Stockholm
2023-09-08
Deputy Corporate Services Manager (SWE23.516)
The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow.
The British Embassy in Stockholm is part of a world-wide diplomatic network, representing British political, economic and consular interests overseas. The Embassy is now looking for a new Deputy Corporate Services Manager, to support the Corporate Services Manager in all aspects of Estates, Finance, HR, and Procurement management. This role will have particular focus on Estates Management and the estates team, including staff and contractors. You will be required to lead estates projects, manage operations and suppliers to ensure a safe and compliant platform for all staff.
Roles and Responsibilities of the Deputy Corporate Services Manager
• Contribute to the senior leadership of the Embassy in support of the Ambassador and Deputy Head of Mission in the CSM's absence.
• To provide direction, motivation and leadership to the team and aim to deliver a high level of service to all customers and stakeholders.
• To assist with ensuring the overall efficient and effective operation of corporate services work.
• Deputise for the corporate services manager during periods of absence.
• Prepared to be flexible and support all Corporate Services departments as required.
Estates Management
• Lead and manage local estates teams, operations, supplier performance, contracts and maintenance activity.
• Ensure estates activity is in line with the local staff charter.
• Monitor and forecast estates budgets and expenditure.
• Update local leadership team on estates matters, escalating as required.
• Oversee local management of estates systems and data.
• Assist in integrating environmental/sustainability methodologies into the Embassy.
• Plan, measure and monitor estates performance against set targets, preparing reports as required.
• Ensure that a proactive risk management approach is taken to all work, ensuring compliance with UK and local standards.
• Prepare and respond to any audit and assessment requests, ensure compliant record keeping.
• With regional procurement hub, tender, manage and oversee all estates procurement and suppliers to ensure service level agreements are met.
• Play active role in PHC responding to all Estates queries and concerns.
• Plan, manage and oversee estates projects, preventative and reactive maintenance using the forward maintenance register and global account managers accordingly.
• Provide local expertise, escalating to Technical Works Officers where required.
Human Resources
• Work with the CSM and regional HR hub on the implementation of HR policies and procedures.
• Assist and support with recruitment and disciplinary panels as required.
• Support the HR officer with new arrival administration requirements.
Finance
• Assist the Financial officer with day to day administration.
• Review and authorise expenditure in the CSM's absence.
• Assist in all other financial processes to ensure proper procedures are followed.
Health & Safety
• Maintain a safe, compliant and supportive working environment for all staff and diplomatic families.
• Oversee health and safety activity, owning policy, guidance and monitoring standards.
• Act as fire safety manager and be prepared to join the crises team if required.
• Lead on sustainability plans to meet global targets.
Essentials, skills and experience. It is a plus if you have:
• Fluent Swedish and English language skills (C1 level or above under the CEFR*);
• At least 3 years' experience in management;
• Customer service skills;
• Experience in managing teams;
• Resilient; able to deal with pressure and work flexibility to deal with competing demands;
• Project management;
• General knowledge of Swedish HR policies;
• Organised and 'can do' attitude.
Desirable skills:
• Health and safety knowledge and experience;
• Project management/ facility management certification or experience.
Required Competencies: Making Effective Decisions, Managing a Quality Service, Delivering at Pace, Communicating and Influencing
All applicants should have the right to live and work in Sweden. The British Embassy does not sponsor work permits.
According to the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, locally employed staff should either be Swedish citizens, EU citizens or permanent residents of any nationality registered in the population register when beginning their employment. Registration in the population register is not possible once employment has begun. For more information please consult: https://www.government.se/government-of-sweden/ministry-for-foreign-affairs/diplomatic-portal/diplomatic-guide/8.-employment/8.1-locally-employed-staff/
The successful candidate will be subject to confirmation of a background check and security clearance. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
This is a full-time, permanent contract of employment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare British Embassy Stockholm
Skarpögatan 6-8 (visa karta
)
115 93 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Violeta Brockmann
Management Section violeta.brockmann@fco.gov.uk 086713153 Jobbnummer
