Department Managers, Zara

Our department manager are self-aware leaders that are working for an inclusive environment. They are managing the department on a day to day basis whilst balancing strategic goals of the Company.
About us:
Zara offers the latest trends within fashion. An international brand with stores in the main cities of the world and online. Our business model is centered on our customers, constantly adapting to their needs. We love what we do. Teamwork, passion, curiosity, diversity, sustainability, creativity, and humbleness are our daily motivations. Does it sound like you? Maybe you are a Zara person.
How we imagine you:
A passion for fashion and knowledge of the market, competitors and trends. Good knowledge of the company, the brand and the store. Team management experience. Has experience working for fast fashion companies. You are passionate, curious, motivated, and dynamic, with something different to contribute. You are detail-oriented, creative, and proactive and are looking for a challenging yet rewarding career in Interior design. You can multitask between your key responsibilities.
What we expect from you:
Manages the store and the team in coordination with the Store Manager. Their goal is to maximize sales and build customer loyalty. Is completely oriented towards achieving sales objectives, focusing on product management and operational functions.
Some of your main responsibilities will be:
Manages people: recruitment, absenteeism, feedback, conflict resolution, motivation.
Has a daily effective communication with the sales team and the product manager.
Is in charge of following up on the training plan for new hires and manages team development, store succession planning and performance.
Makes sure that Visual Merchandising reflects current trends and enhances best sellers.
Is completely Customer Experience focused, ensuring that the team is trained to always maintain a high standard in Customer Service.
Performs the rest of the store manager's functions in their absence.
What we offer:
Our internal talent is our greatest asset and we are proud of offering internal promotion programs where you will find opportunities to grow, e-learning and training programs - we never stop learning!
You will be rewarded with a competitive compensation package and you will also receive 25% discount to buy the latest trends in any of our Inditex brands available in your market.
We are committed to ensure that our recruitment processes are barrier free and as inclusive as possible to everyone. This includes making adjustments for people with disability or long-term conditions.
If you are interested in this position and believe that you match the required profile, please apply via www.inditexcareers.com
(please make sure your CV and cover letter are attached so we have your complete information)
