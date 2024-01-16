Department Manager Engineering Technologies
Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
This is us
We are now looking to strengthen our Engineering Technologies team with a department manager. The department is part of our Industrial Engineering organization that has not only a strong future focus on our factory and the industrialization of new products, but also provides technical support for our operations. We are looking for a team player, with a structured mindset, who is driven to manage the complexity in managing and implementing new products and product changes in our industrial system. This in a global and cross-functional environment. You have a genuine interest in our products and jointly with the rest of us strive towards being the best transmission factory in the world
Background
As a Department manager for Engineering Technologies, you will report directly to our Director of Industrial Engineering and be a member of the Industrial Engineering Leadership Team. This role is a leadership position with approximately 15 direct reporting Production Engineers, in different levels and with different competencies. The department has a strong strategic focus connected to the development and implementation of engineering assembly and machining methods, processes and technologies. We target you that have the inner drive to take on such a job with knowledge, enthusiasm and engagement. We are seeking a true star to grow. Functional responsibilities:
* Emerging technologies within assembly & machining technologies
* Develop and maintain Manufacturing Master Process for new and existing products
* Ownership for Manufacturing Technologies Roadmap including leading Research & Advanced Engineering projects
* Develop Verification technologies to secure world-class quality levels
* Secure manufacturing process knowledge and supporting other sites
* Pillar engagement Work Place Organization and Focused Improvements
* Relation to relevant internal and external partners
Responsibilities and qualifications
Within Industrial Engineering and Pilot Plant Köping team spirit and collaboration is essential for success. We believe strongly that team play comes with the journey of working proactively with our long-term determination in industrializing future technologies whilst standing shoulder to shoulder in facing our daily operations pulse. Within our journey, we enjoy having great fun together and we build a culture for customer success, trust, passion, change and performance. Within this role, you take the:
* Responsibility and accountability for your whole organization's performance
* Responsibility for leading the organization towards continuous improvements over time
* Responsibility in engaging strongly for people development and making others reach their goals
* Responsibility in contributing fully to the cross-functional work that you participate in
Who are you?
As a suitable candidate, you should be inspired and motivated of what is described above. You will be the front-runner for your department and it is important that you can find alignment with top-level objectives. As a person, you need clear customer focus and business understanding. An ability of strategic thinking, as well as, a strong sense of urgency and high responsiveness is essential. Other qualities that we value are a structured way of working and a quality mindset, good communication and presentation skills, an analytical capacity and faced based approach. Following qualifications are at your favor:
* An engineering assembly and/or machining technologies background, with a relevant M.Sc. degree
* Experience from suitable leadership positions
* Knowledge of production processes for creating proactivity, stability and increasing efficiency
* Industrialization of new industrial equipment for secure life cycle management
* Ways of working for securing technical installed industrial capacity
* Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English, spoken and written
Does this sound interesting?
For more information please contact Director of Industrial Engineering Fredrik Lundberg, +4673 5587723 or HR Business Partner Emmy Bergdahl, +46 728624520. We hope you feel strongly motivated for this job, we look forward to receive your application as soon as possible but no later than 31:st of January. Welcome aboard!
Union Contacts
Unionen, Mats Bergdahl, 0221- 45 78 41
Akademikerna, Andreas Myrelid, 0221- 41 45 51
Ledarna, Gustav Andersson 072 - 86 24 372 Ersättning
