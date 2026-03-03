Department Manager 35h - Temporary contract
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Linköping
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Department Manager, you'll be the leader supporting and encouraging your whole team. By fostering an inclusive culture that promotes collaboration and an entrepreneurial spirit, you'll create an environment where everyone can thrive. Acting in line with our values, you'll contribute to both your own success and the success of the company.
You will:
Lead your team to deliver an outstanding customer experience by ensuring excellent operational and visual standards, while actively promoting and selling our products.
Take responsibility for your store and department's strengths, analyse sales performance, identify commercial opportunities, set goals, and create plans to optimize results, profits, and stock levels.
Manage team planning, scheduling, and ensure seamless opening and closing routines.
Recruit, onboard, and develop your team while fostering an inclusive and collaborative culture that promotes growth and innovation.
Stay updated on fashion trends, customer preferences, and competitors to maintain a competitive edge.
Represent yourself and the brand positively during all customer interactions.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
Our stores are the heart of our company, where customers experience our brand firsthand. As part of the dynamic Store Team, every role-from Sales Advisors, Department Managers, Store Managers and Visual Merchandisers to Assistant Store Managers, Cash Office Responsible, and Delivery Responsible in larger stores-contributes to creating an inspiring and welcoming environment. You'll also connect with the wider Area Team, collaborating across stores to share insights and drive success together. Alongside your team, you'll play a vital role in helping customers feel confident and express their individuality with the latest trends and timeless styles. By building meaningful connections with customers in our stores, we make fashion accessible and sustainable for all.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Experience in retail management and operations.
Strong leadership skills, with a passion for coaching and developing teams while exemplifying company values and culture.
Expertise in sales planning, analysis, and follow-up, using customer-centric tools and reporting.
And people who are...
Strong and confident leaders who inspire, coach, and develop their teams with integrity.
Thriving in collaborative, dynamic environments, with a solution-focused mindset.
Motivated to create great customers experiences while promoting and selling our products.
A keen interest in fashion trends, commerciality, and competitor insights to drive sales.
Effective communicators, creative, and curious.
Flexible, analytical, and achievement-oriented, with the ability to manage statistics and work with numbers.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online.
In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
This is a Temporary position for 10 months offering 35 hours per week with start in May or by agreement. This position is based in Linköping and you should be able to work during store opening hours. Basic language skills in Swedish or English is needed.
We have an ongoing selection, so the position may be filled before the application deadline, so send in your application today! The last application date is 15/3.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
