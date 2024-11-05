Department Manager 35h - Permanent contract
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Chefsjobb / Luleå Visa alla chefsjobb i Luleå
2024-11-05
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Luleå
, Boden
, Umeå
, Örnsköldsvik
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Our Leaders have the ambition to make our people and business grow. As a Department Manager you are responsible for overseeing a department to support the Sales and Profit of the store and along with your Team deliver a Customer First Experience.
Key responsibilities:
You lead with a vision to secure the best experience for all our colleagues and customers.
You evaluate your team's performance, provide regular feedback, and support succession through their development and training.
You analyse and follow up on Sales & Profit KPI's for your department.
You ensure Health & Safety, legal, and security are in accordance with H&M standards and local laws to always secure all employees and customers safety.
Qualifications
We are looking for people who have:
Management experience in a customer-facing environment
Previous experience of leading and managing teams
A passion for profitability and people
A Customer-first mindset
Additional Information
This is a permanent position offering 35 hours per week with start in November or by agreement.
This position is based in Luleå, Sweden and you should be able to work during store opening hours. Basic language skills in Swedish or English is needed.
We have an ongoing selection, so the position may be filled before the application deadline, so send in your application today! The last application date is 18/11.
Due to data policies, we only accept applications (CV and cover letter) through the career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M
(Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, and ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, and ARKET. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group here.
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Storgatan 51 (visa karta
)
972 31 LULEÅ Jobbnummer
8994564