Department Manager
NXT Interim Stockholm AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-01-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NXT Interim Stockholm AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Department Manager with a passion for people within Service Area Shared Corporate
Job Description
Our client is a global company operating in the field of air, land and naval defense and civil security. We are now in an expansion phase that will challenge all parts of the company. We are approximately 18 000 employees globally and have operations on all continents.Your future role
You will be a part of our clients IT department. Your role will be Department Manager, an operational role with an overarching responsibility for line functions within Shared Corporate.
As Department Manager, you will be responsible for ensuring people management, employees as well as consultants, and resource planning in several competence areas. Your teams will work in a matrix setup together with Service Owners and Service Managers who are responsible for delivering and developing internal IT services, as well as project managers for projects in need of competencies included in your teams.
Your main responsibilities will be:
Manage personnel and accountable for staff within the Service Area Shared Corporate
Resource Management (Planning, Request Management and Consultant Management)
Recruitment and on-boarding as well as off-boarding of employees and consultants
Competence development and workforce planning
Manage and reduce risks in regards to single competencies and critical resources
Collaboration with key stakeholders
Annual budget for the staff and personnel budget within the area
Manage and make changes within the authorized budget for the area
Manage occupational health, safety and risk issues as well as personnel security
Your profile
For the role as Department Manager, we believe that you have some of the following skills or experiences:
You have a Master of Science or Bachelor degree or have equivalent work experience
Broad experience in People Management, Change Management, Resource Planning
Previous experience from leadership roles
Working knowledge of relevant business practices and legislation (environmental, labour)
Experience from working with continuous improvements and standardising ways of working
Experience and knowledge in Financial Management
Broad understanding of support functions within an IT Delivery organisation and IT Service Management
Experience from agile working methods
Speak and write fluent Swedish and English
We think that you have a great interest in people and technology and are passionate about supporting your colleagues and teams. To succeed in the role, you must have excellent communication skills and have the ability to lead and motivate people and you like to work in an environment where conditions can change at short notice.
You like to work independently but are also a good team player. As a person, you are eager to develop and learn, are committed to work towards goals and focus on results. Most importantly, you have the passion for people and commitment to learn.
Hi,
Thank you for your application for the role of Department Manager. The assignment runs during the period 2023-03-01 to 2023-09-01 with the possibility of employment.
We are now going through your application documents and will get back to you shortly with more information about the position and whether we want to present you further to our client.
Have a nice day,
Agne Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NXT Interim Stockholm AB
(org.nr 559277-4078), http://nxtinterim.se/ Kontakt
Agne Ottosson agne.ottosson@nxtinterim.se Jobbnummer
7369510