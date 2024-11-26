Dental hygienist
Are you passionate about dental health and making a real difference in patients' lives? Do you thrive in a dynamic and supportive team environment? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you to join our team at Norrdental in the vibrant city of Luleå.
Luleå Airport is the fifth largest in the country and it takes just 10 minutes to reach by car from the city centre.
The Port of Luleå is Sweden's northernmost and one of the largest in the country.
Luleå University of Technology, with 16,000 students and 1,700 employees, provides world-class research and education.
Luleå is a city of dynamic enterprise, with everything from the steel and tech industries to a broad service industry, a growing trade and tourism industry, as well as new, creative industries such as film production and digital design.
Facebook chose Luleå as the location for their data center, because of our beneficial climate and abundant supply of clean energy.
Luleå is a sports city with clubs active in most sports. We have top-tier men's and women's teams in the basketball and ice hockey leagues
Luleå offers great communications to both Arlanda Airport as well as to Stockholm . If you want to read more about Luleå please follow this link: Välkommen till Luleå (visitlulea.se)
Norrdental ,the practice
Located in the heart of Luleå, Norrdental is a newly built state pf the art fully digitilise 5 surgery practice offering complex implant treatments, endodontics and prosthodontic and restorative dentistry. We are one of few private practices with CBCT-3D OPG and microscope.
The Opportunity
We are currently seeking experienced qualified dental staff to join our passionate team
You will work closely in teams with your colleagues at the clinic, therefore good teamwork skills is required. There are possibilities to influence the focus of your own work depending on interest, experience and competence.
Requirements and skills:
- Qualified nurse within EU/EEA *EU/EEA citizenship
- Qualified Hygieniest within EU/EEA *EU/EEA citizenship
• Fluent in swedish language
Ability to work in a team with colleagues of all professions
Experienced in working wit advance perio-treatment and implant surgery assistance is a plus
Great focus on qualitative work
Good communication skills and high work ethics
An eager to constantly develop your professional skills
A minimum of 5 years' experience in a dental practice
Our offer
• Over base starting salary. Salaries are negotiable depending on experience/competence.
• A modern working environment
• A high standard of clinical equipment at the clinics
• Courses/auscultations In this recruitment we cooperate with Arbetsförmedlingen EURES .
How to apply
Email full CV and Personal letter with current Picture and Clinical references tojobb@norrdental.se Så ansöker du
