Demand Planner, Lund
2025-08-07
The supply chain is a crucial driver of Axis's growth. As we expand, it is essential to enhance our supply chain to support our ambitious growth plans and seize new opportunities. To ensure our global supply chain operates at peak performance, we require the most accurate forecasting data available. We are currently seeking a Demand Planner to join our Demand Planning team at our headquarters in Lund, Sweden.
Who is your future team?
As part of the Demand Planning team, you will join a group responsible for forecasting and planning future demand for Axis' diverse product portfolio. Our team comprises seven planners, each specializing in different product categories within our three Head Sales regions, and one sales unit segmentation owner. Through regular collaboration with regional sales and operations teams, we gather valuable market insights and distribution data to anticipate future trends and plan effectively.
As a member of the Demand & Supply organization, our team plays a crucial role in the cross-functional Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP) process. In this process, multiple departments come together to balance demand and supply, achieving optimal results. We work closely with teams such as Material & EMS Supply, Sourcing, Finance, Product Management, Enterprise Sales Projects, and Global Order Management and Planning to ensure alignment and coordination across all functions.
What you'll do here as Demand Planner?
As a Demand Planner, you will work across organizational boundaries to produce the most accurate forecasting data possible for our products. Your role begins with gathering information on historical sales, demand trends, new product introductions, upcoming sales projects, end-of-life plans, and market knowledge for the products within your area of responsibility. You will validate and analyze this information, as these are crucial pieces of the puzzle for the demand planning process.
You will work closely with your colleagues in the Demand Planning team and various functions in Axis Global Supply Chain, Industrialization, Product Management, Finance, and our Head Sales regions to create the product forecast on a regular basis. The position's many interfaces will provide an excellent opportunity to develop a broad understanding of the Axis business, which is essential to functioning well in the role of Demand Planner. Working at the Headquarters with the Global Supply Chain also offers a great opportunity to impact the work and processes. We are currently enhancing our sales and operations process, supported by our new state-of-the-art planning platform, enabling us to work in smarter ways.
Your responsibilities will include:
* Producing an Axis corporate global forecast on a regular basis
* Developing market knowledge and tracking trends through communication and data analysis
* Tracking product portfolio changes and creating ramp-up plans for new products
* Enhancing the forecasting process and tools to improve the demand planning process
* Analyzing forecast accuracy and taking actions to improve it
* Aligning the forecast process with the sales budget process owned by Finance
Who are we looking for?
We are seeking a driven and structured individual with a strong interest in data analysis. You are curious, eager to learn, and committed to personal development. You possess excellent social skills and enjoy developing and maintaining relationships across organizational and cultural boundaries. You thrive in an environment where you can plan your own activities, drive initiatives, and take responsibility for results. You are always open to colleagues, contributing to a positive team spirit and a productive work environment.
We'd love to hear that you have:
* A Master's degree in science or business
* 3+ years of experience in supply chain disciplines, preferably in an international setting
* Strong analytical and communication skills
* A strong drive, an open mind, and the ability to contribute to the development of our processes and tools
* Familiarity with supply chain systems
Additionally, experience with forecasting, sales and operations planning, analytics, and contemporary digital technologies is considered a plus.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact.
Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Send us your application today! For questions, please contact recruiting manager, Matilda Hjelmström +46 46 2723085.
