Demand Planner
2024-04-28
About the Role Assignment
You will be part of our Product Management team for LG Electronics Nordic. (LGE Nordic)
The position is on consultant basis as start, with a good chance for permanent position. The position is based at our Stockholm HQ office, reporting to Home Entertainment Product Director.
Key Operational Responsibilities
Managing supply system between factories and LGE Nordic.
Key person between HQ and LGE Nordic Sales team to communicate overall supply chain.
Managing SCM database and analysis.
Forecasting future demand by monitoring sell out in market.
Stock management (both LGE Nordic and customers)
Background and Experience
Bachelor degree (mathematics,
Good excel skills
Fluent English / Korean
Personality & Competencies
Number oriented, structured and logical.
Being calm and objective under difficult situation.
Solution oriented.
Good communication skills - balancing between people with different interests.
Other requirements
Must have VISA and working permit
