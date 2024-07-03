Demand Generation Manager to Impactpool
2024-07-03
Grow with us
Impactpool has established itself as a global leader in connecting talent with impact organizations dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the world. Close to 1 million top talent from 195 countries have already decided to join the platform and we proudly serve over 2,500 organizations, helping them find suitable candidates to further their missions. Last year alone, we matched 1.5 million candidates to jobs where they will contribute to a positive impact.
Who are we looking for?
As our Demand Generation Manager, you will drive multichannel marketing activities and campaigns to increase brand awareness, generate qualified leads, and contribute to our growing community.
We believe that you are curious and always seeking ways to improve outcomes using various marketing tactics. You will be part of a small marketing team operating across different markets and will report to the CMO.
Responsibilities include:
Execute the global demand generation strategy, and contribute your own ideas and experience to leverage various marketing tactics effectively.
Plan, build, and execute different demand generation programs (including, but not limited to, paid advertising, ABM, social campaigns, email, events, and other channels).
Identify and implement creative ways to distribute and repurpose content to drive demand.
Conduct experiments and collaborate on optimization, tracking, measuring, and analysis.
Track, measure, analyze, optimize, and report on the success of demand generation activities.
Actively monitor market trends in demand generation to ensure continuous evolution.
Create an efficient and scalable approach to enhance campaign effectiveness and lead nurturing.
Monitor and analyze website performance using tools like Google Analytics, and provide data-driven recommendations for improvement
We believe you have:
Demonstrated success in demand generation or similar growth/revenue generation methodologies.
3-5 years of experience in demand generation, growth, digital marketing, or a related role (preferably within SaaS/B2B Tech).
Experience in the US market.
Ability to thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment, adjusting strategies as necessary.
Innovation and analytical skills, motivated by data-driven insights, adept at experimenting, implementing, and evaluating strategies while consistently generating innovative ideas.
Understanding of the B2B sales process.
Self-motivated collaborator with a growth-oriented mindset.
Familiarity with marketing automation tools.
Bachelor's degree in marketing or related field
Location:
The location of the position can be either hybrid at Stockholm, Södermalm, or a remote position, for which we prefer candidates close to the Central European time zone or Eastern USA/Canada.
What we offer
At Impactpool, we pride ourselves on creating an enriching work environment that fosters both personal and professional growth. Here's what you can expect when you join our team:
Remote/Hybrid Working Model: Enjoy the flexibility of working either remotely or hybrid from our HQ in Stockholm, Södermalm.
Competitive Salary and Benefits Package: We offer a salary that reflects your skills, experience, and contribution to our mission. Benefits include healthcare and other essential benefits to support your well-being.
Collaborative and Innovative Work Culture: Immerse yourself in an international and inclusive atmosphere where collaboration and innovation are at the heart of everything we do.
Opportunities for Growth and Professional Development: We provide diverse career paths, mentorship, training programs, and exposure to various projects to help you reach your full potential.
Annual Staff Retreat: Participate in our annual staff retreat, where the entire company gathers to collaborate, build connections, and create lasting memories. It's a perfect blend of teamwork and relaxation, designed to strengthen our community and inspire collective success.
At Impactpool, we believe that each team member's uniqueness, skills, and experiences are essential to our innovation and growth. We are a diverse team and even though we're spread out across the world, we're united by our joint mission and willingness to succeed together.
Note that the recruitment process is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
