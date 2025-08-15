Delivery Manager
2025-08-15
Are you a technical bridge-builder, passionate about enabling client success in fintech?
Brite is a fast-growing innovator in the European payment space, and we're looking for a Delivery Manager to join our dynamic team. In this role, you will be the crucial technical link between our merchants and our internal teams, guiding them from integration to optimization and ensuring they get the maximum value from our cutting-edge payment solutions. If you are a solution-oriented problem-solver who thrives on understanding and collaborating at the intersection of technology and business, this is your opportunity!
Your role at Brite
As our Delivery Manager, you'll partner with our merchants to truly understand their business, needs, and goals. Working closely with our Sales and Product teams, your mission is to create a seamless and supportive onboarding experience for our new clients. You will help build lasting technical relationships and provide thoughtful optimizations that improve conversion and support our merchants' growth.
Some of the ways you'll contribute include:
Serving as a dedicated technical partner for new merchants, guiding them through the entire integration process.
Partnering with our Sales and Product teams to understand merchant needs and develop thoughtful technical solutions.
Exploring merchant checkouts and processes to identify opportunities for improvement that enhance conversion and stability.
Leading engaging technical workshops.
Helping to improve our API documentation and integration materials to ensure they are as clear and effective as possible.
What we are looking for:
What you'll bring to the team
Around 3-5 years of experience in a technical, client-facing role.
A solid technical foundation and curiosity about APIs, system architectures, and payment flows.
Good project management skills, with experience handling several projects or client integrations at once.
Clear communication and presentation skills, with an ability to make complex technical concepts understandable to different audiences.
A collaborative and thoughtful approach to your work, with the initiative to see projects through to completion.
Meritorious (Nice-to-have)
Experience from the payments or fintech industry.
Professional proficiency in French.
Experience with data interpretation or using tools to optimize conversion funnels.
A passion for innovation and AI. We get particularly excited about candidates who have hands-on experience building practical applications with AI, whether it's a proof-of-concept for a client, a passion project, or a tool to streamline a process. If you enjoy turning ideas into reality, we'd love to hear about it.
Why Brite?
Make an impact - Be part of a fintech innovator redefining payments across Europe.
Stockholm-based - Join our HQ in the heart of Stockholm, with a hybrid model and flexible hours.
Career growth - Access continuous learning programs and internal mobility opportunities.
Great culture - A dynamic, supportive team with regular events, breakfasts, and after-works. Enjoy free coffee, fruit, and snacks !
Comprehensive benefits - Pension, private medical insurance, and a generous wellness allowance.
International environment - Work with a diverse, talented team across multiple European hubs.
About Brite
Founded in 2019, Brite Payments is a leading A2A (account-to-account) payments provider powered by open banking technology. With offices in Stockholm, Malaga, Malta, and London, we're growing fast - over 170+ professionals are shaping the future of instant payments.
