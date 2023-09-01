Delivery Manager
Ltimindtree Sverige, Filial Till Ltimindtree Lim / Datajobb / Stockholm
2023-09-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ltimindtree Sverige, Filial Till Ltimindtree Lim i Stockholm
LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 750 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world.
Powered by nearly 90,000 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree - a Larsen & Toubro Group company - combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale.
Delivery Manager/ Lead Job Description
Key Competences:
The scope of this role is to spearhead all client interactions for large revenue client accounts or critical long term mid-sized client accounts.
The scope also will be to Lead engagements that are typically client transformation initiatives or fundamentally focused on client delivery and increasing wallet share.
Focus on managing client dynamics and client stakeholder management.
Focus is on enhancing revenues, margins, customer satisfaction, customer retention rates, wallet share, employee engagement and delivery effectiveness.
Goal achievement is typically accomplished through overseeing area of responsibility and performance of direct and/or indirect reports Principal Accountabilities
Handles large revenue client accounts or critical long term mid sized client accounts and work on growth of accounts and acquisition of new accounts.
Focus on ensuring onsite people connect, managing delivery assurance, financial management.
Focus on client delivery, revenue recognition, customer satisfaction and retention.
Job Responsibilities:
Setting goals and objectives for team members for achievement of operational results
Developing road maps for accounts and keeping track of progress
The problems faced are difficult and often complex.
Ensures dispute resolution and smooth relationships to promote long term relationship with clients.
Influence and negotiate with clients through discussion with them on products, offerings, pricing and organization capability.
Secondary Responsibilities:
Represent the organization externally on specialized matters with customers with a level of authority that would distinguish the organization as a thought or technology leader in the industry.
Identify problems, analyze complex issues and significantly improve, change or adapt existing methods and techniques.
Self-sufficient, capable of identifying key issues and priorities and focusing on these to deliver required client results within the scope of the organization KPIs
Client Satisfaction Survey Result (CSAT)
Client escalations
Account growth
Revenue growth
Margin improvement
Customer retention
Employee engagement
What You Can Expect
Become part of one of the fastest growing IT-services companies in the world
Organization driven by team spirit and technology.
Entrepreneurial culture where you can influence and grow.
Competitive Salary as per Market Standards.
Work life balance
