Delivery Lead - Commerce Technology
2023-05-05
This isn't a conventional car company. We're a new global brand that focuses on the need of the connected generation, sustainability, and a hassle-free customer experience.
A Delivery Lead for Commerce is responsible for Managing, coordinating, and ensuring collaboration on technology development within the Commerce team across cross functional teams. Lynk&Co is active in seven European countries where consumers are able to access the car through several options, from buying, leasing, subscription and sharing services.
Sales are through our online sales channels across European Markets. The multiple market approach, our unique business model and the complexity of the automotive industry means we manage an exciting and complex Commerce Eco System.
We are looking for a Delivery Lead to work with cross-functional teams to develop a culture of collaboration, communication and technical integration of teams that deliver the company's commerce vision.
Delivering the strategic vision for Commerce by ensuring teams are accountable, developing, coaching, and meeting goals. Leverage strengths of each team to drive technical results for our commerce. You will also build and foster strategic partnerships across product teams, working to manage dependencies.
The position can be based in Gothenburg. The position includes EU wide responsibility and will involve occasional travel.
What you'll do
• Establishing project delivery teams, ensuring the teams operate correctly and collaborate to produce results
• Engaging and motivating the teams. Developing long-term stakeholder relationships
• Conducting data analyses to assess a project's progress, determining project delivery issues and assisting the team so they can overcome them.
• Ensuring the delivery team focuses on the highest priority tasks for delivering the product or service looking for ways of improving the delivery team's performance and output
What you should have
• Good understanding and knowledge of Commerce (knowledge of Commerce Tools is preferable) Proven Experience managing and coaching teams
• Track record of success Project Management Experience
• Comfortable operating and navigating ambiguity.
• Able to manage competing demands on a regular basis in a changing environment
• Fiercely committed to project success and able to leverage talents and skills of the team
• Able to uncover customer needs and business problems to be solved
• Understanding of Software Development Lifecycle (working in Agile development)
• Experience with Commerce Tools is preferred.
• Act as a Commerce champion to build awareness and understanding.
Working for Lynk & Co
Want to learn more about working for Lynk & Co and what we offer?
Our recruitment process
We work with a competence based framework. You apply by submitting your LinkedIn-profile or CV written in English and answering a few questions.
Our selection will primarily look at acquired competencies and skills.
To help us place the right people in the right role, we believe in science-based and fair assessment methods. Therefore, as part of our recruitment process, we use psychometric assessments from Alva Labs
to help us increase our hiring success by identifying the candidates that are most likely to thrive and be successful in the role.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please reach out to bijal.bakhda@lynkco.com
