Delivery Driver
2025-09-12
Delivery Driver - Velas Logistics
Velas Logistics is growing and we are now looking for a reliable and service-minded delivery driver to join our team!
About the job
As a delivery driver, you will be responsible for transporting and delivering goods to our customers in a safe and efficient manner. You will be an important part of our business and represent our company to clients.
Your main tasks:
Drive a delivery van along planned routes
Load and unload packages
Ensure timely and accurate deliveries
Provide excellent customer service and represent Velas Logistics in a professional way
We are looking for someone who:
Holds a valid Category B driver's license for manual cars
Is punctual, detail-oriented, and able to work independently
Has good physical stamina (the job may include heavy lifting)
Is friendly and service-minded when meeting customers
Has previous experience in a similar role
We offer:
A secure position in a growing company
Opportunities for growth within the logistics industry
Location: Göteborg
Working hours: Part time job, with flexible working hours.
Start date: As agreed
How to apply:
Send your CV and a short cover letter to jobb@velaslogistics.se
and write "Delivery Driver" in the subject line. Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't wait to apply!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-12
E-post: Jobb@velaslogistics.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Delivery driver".
