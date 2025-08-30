Delivery/Courier Driver (B License)
KFK Nordic AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla fordonsförarjobb i Göteborg
2025-08-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos KFK Nordic AB i Göteborg
Are you a reliable and motivated individual with a valid B driving license? Join our growing team as a Courier Driver and help us deliver packages safely and on time to our valued customers!
Responsibilities:
Deliver packages to homes and businesses according to assigned routes
Load and unload delivery vehicles
Ensure timely and accurate deliveries
Provide excellent customer service during deliveries
Keep delivery vehicle clean and in good working condition
Follow all traffic laws and company safety procedures
Requirements:
Valid B category driving license
Clean driving record
Punctual, dependable, and physically fit
Ability to work independently and manage time effectively
Previous delivery experience is a plus but not required
We Offer:
Competitive pay and performance bonuses
Full training and support
Company vehicle and fuel card (if applicable)
Friendly and supportive team environment
Career growth opportunities Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-29
jobs@kfkab.com
E-post: jobs@kfkab.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Delivery Drivers". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare KFK Nordic AB
(org.nr 559538-9908) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Muhammad Umer Ali umer@kfkab.com 0700786786 Jobbnummer
9483946