Dealer Logistics Coach- Service Market Logistics - Gent and EU
2023-07-10
POSITION DESCRIPTION
Our ultimate goal is to secure that the Volvo Trucks, Buses and Volvo Penta applications, constantly are running and continuously keeps moving our society. We do this by securing spare parts availability at our dealers in most sustainable and cost-effective way. There is now an exciting opportunity to join the highly skilled Dealer Inventory Management (DIM) Gent & EU team as a Dealer Logistics Coach. The team's responsibility is to support around 900 Volvo Trucks and Volvo Penta dealers in Europe and Middle East in the field of inventory Management.
What could your day look like?
Well, we can promise you that not every day will be the same as the one before.
As the main responsible of DIM for a scope of markets, you will monitor and analyze market and dealer usage of our DIM concept (Dealer Service Index = availability of spare parts at dealer, Dealer stock Turnover rate, Healthy stock ratio, Order classes usage...). You will be the main contact for the dealer and sales organization when it comes to the inventory management and logistics process at the dealer, as well as the dealer voice into the Service Market Logistics organization. Whenever and wherever (Dealer, sales organization and internally) the knowledge of the DIM concept is needed, you will be the one bringing this to the table. This can be anything from flow analysis or conceptual development where DIM competence is needed to train, coach or implementing the DIM concept at a new dealer.
We are also on a transformation journey exploring how new logistical solutions can be formed to better serve our customer and dealer needs and to meet our targets of reaching zero net emissions of greenhouse gases by 2040. With your deep expertise of dealer processes and DIM knowledge and your drive to change you will be a key player in collaboration with colleagues from other processes, driving continuous improvement work and development supporting this transformation.
WHO ARE YOU?
To be successful in this role we see that you thrive in collaborating with others to solve common goals. You can grasp the essence of a problem, apply your curiosity, analytical and critical mindset to understand how things work and in a structured way move from clear problem description to solution. As a big part of your job will be to support and drive change at our dealers, you can understand customers' problems, and drive change using your communication and networking skills. You enjoy being close to our dealers to get the full understanding of their needs. You need to be fluent in English and if you speak an additional language, preferably German and/or Italian it is considered a merit.
To support the change journey, we are on we believe that you are curious with a growth mindset and with that embrace new technologies seeing it as an enabler reaching our goals. As we are on a mission towards net zero emissions, in our operations as from our products, we see that you have an interest and relevant knowledge or want to learn more about sustainability to take the lead of driving sustainability improvement work for the team within the area of DIM
In addition to the above, we also would like you to have the following knowledge/experience:
Holds a relevant university degree or equivalent work life experience
You have experience of working with logistics in a complex global supply chain
High level of integrity, courage, and credibility
ARE WE A PERFECT MATCH?
So, what do you say? Are you our next Dealer Logistics Coach? If so, we want you to be part of our team! We can't promise you an effortless job, but we can promise you some really skilled colleagues and some truly exciting challenges to work with. You will work in a global environment that provides you with development opportunities, both professionally and personally. We want you to prosper and be happy, because when you succeed, we succeed. So, if you are a person who is flexible, who rather see challenges as positive and is ready to take some actions? Then we are hoping to hear from you!
THIS IS US, YOUR NEW COLLEAGUES
Service Market Logistics (SML) is part of Group Trucks Operations. We are an organization of approximately 3,700 employees globally in more than 40 locations. Every day, we are delivering world class operational excellence for our customers, based on smart logistics solutions. Our job is to develop, manage and optimize the Service Market supply chain for all Volvo Group brands and JV's. The scope for Service Market Logistics includes Flow Optimization, Inventory Management, Distribution Center operations, Customs & Trade as well as the development of logistics solutions to ensure the highest possible parts availability, delivery precision and quality everywhere in the world. We strive for an innovative and diverse workplace, exercising the Volvo Group values with high focus on customer success.
Want to know more? Then take a look at our two films about the Gent & EU region and Dealer Inventory Management:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FqPBE-j2VhA&t=67shttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EqjHFwjk5yc
Position Location: Gothenburg, Sweden.
Occasional travelling will be required.
Last application date: 20230811
CURIOUS OR HAVE QUESTIONS? CALL US!
Erik Reklingsholmen, Manager Dealer Inventory Management Gent & EU +46 739 027823
Madeleine Ahnström, HR Business Partner +46 76 55 353 92
