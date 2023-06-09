DCN Handling Responsible
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-06-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
The Volvo Penta vision is to be the world leader in sustainable power solutions. We have a history of innovation and enjoy strong market positions based on our current product and service offer.
Our employees describe Volvo Penta as a great place to work, built upon respect and commitment. We encourage people to take individual responsibility and offer exciting assignments in a highly innovative environment.
The Emission Compliance Maintenance department is now looking for a DCN (Design Change Notice) Handling Responsible.
About us
The Emission Compliance Maintenance team has a common responsibility to keep our products compliant with emission legislations throughout their regulated life.
Position description
Part of our group's responsibility is to handle DCNs from an emission legislation perspective. To be able to make change on products with existing certificates our group needs to ensure that the change is in line with the applicable legislation(s). In this role you will have the overall responsibility from our group's perspective in handling of DCNs. You will be responsible for the time plan for DCNs, which involves taking into consideration all other type of certificate updates that are planned for. Further you will do the technical evaluations to determine if the provided evidence to show emissions neutrality is to satisfaction or needs to be complemented. The updates of certificates are done by other roles but as the input to these updates comes from DCNs you will be the one planning and organizing this work.
As there are many aspects to take into consideration when planning the DCN flow you need to have good planning skills.
Core responsibilities
• Develop and maintain time plan for all DCN activities related to emission compliance.
• Be the main contact representing Emission Compliance Maintenance in discussions concerning DCNs.
• Approve or disapprove all incoming DCNs.
Desirable experience and qualifications
• Structured way of working is very important.
• Project and/or work planning management skills is desired.
• Good skills in time planning.
• Ability and desire to drive tasks to a closure.
• Good knowledge of diesel engines, aftertreatment systems and emissions.
• Master of Science degree is desired.
• Fluent in English is a minimum.
• Good Swedish is desired.
Computer programs and systems that are beneficial to have experience of:
• KOLA (Volvo internal)
• JIRA Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-19
E-post: recruitment.sweden@volvo.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Penta Jobbnummer
7866332