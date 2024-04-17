Dataprotection / Backup
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Upplands-Bro Visa alla datajobb i Upplands-Bro
2024-04-17
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Upplands-Bro
We have a requirement for DATAPROTECTION / BACKUP with one of our client.
Support IT within Dataprotection/Backup Design & Build and the day to day interactions with another partner that performs the Run & Maintain regarding Dataprotection/Backup. And huge migration work.
Product and Technology: Dell PowerProtect (PPDM), Dell Data Protection Advisor (DPA), Dell DataDomains and Dell Networker. Meriting knowledge about CommVault and Huawei OceanProtect.
We are open for proposals within the categories Professional II, Senior Professional I, Senior Professional II.
Summary scope
o Migrating from Dell Networker to Dell PowerProtect:
PPDM migration SQL - all locations, migration Oracle - all locations, migration Luleå, Oudsbergen, Meppel, Slupsk, migration to finish Oskarshamn and Angers, long time retention, other databases and applications - all locations and information to CMDB and reporting via REST api.
2'nd and 3'rd line support for Networker, PPDM and DataDomain.
Helping and instruct another partner that has responsible of our daily business operations.
Normal backup administration.
Proposing changes and securing backup platform before ransomware protection is implemented.
Except for be expert on Dell Networker, Dell PowerProtect, Dell DPA, Dell DataDomains also really need to have good skills in Network, Firewalls, DNS, VMware, Windows, Linux, Oracle, MS SQL and other databases.Publiceringsdatum2024-04-17Kompetenser
Where will the assignment be performed (Onsite, Hybrid, offsite)
Hybrid
Experience
General IT technique knowledge + specific within Dell PowerProtect PPDM, Dell Networker, Dell DataDomains, Dell DPA, Dell NMC and Dell DDMC. Also REST API.
Language
Swedish or English
Please submit your application today, as selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Contact info: info@progalaxy.se
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 12 months
Work Location: Södertälje
Application Deadline: 21-04-2024
Expected Start Date: 01-07-2024 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-21
E-post: info@progalaxy.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524)
Snickervvägen 37 (visa karta
)
197 30 BRO Jobbnummer
8620119