Datainsamlare Södertälje
2024-01-03
International company is looking for a person to visit several places in the city, collect simple outside data and upload them to our system using mobile application.
The job should be done every day, from Monday to Friday (except for public holidays), any time between 13:00 and 16:00. The job itself won't take more than 20 min of your time. 1 month time project with possible continuation
Requirements:
smartphone
driving license
access to a car
The nature of the job makes it great for a student or someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-02
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Södertälje". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Informed Sources (Sverige) AB
(org.nr 556837-8813)
152 70 SÖDERTÄLJE Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Informed Sources Sverige AB Jobbnummer
8365955