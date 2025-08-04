Datainsamlare Klippan
Informed Sources (sverige) AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Klippan Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Klippan
2025-08-04
, Åstorp
, Bjuv
, Perstorp
, Örkelljunga
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Informed Sources (sverige) AB i Klippan
, Ängelholm
, Helsingborg
, Höör
, Eslöv
eller i hela Sverige
International company is looking for a person to visit several places in Klippan, collect simple outside data and upload them to our system using mobile application.
The job should be done every day, from Monday to Friday (except for public holidays), any time between 13:00 and 16:00. The job itself won't take more than 15 min of your time.
Requirements:
smartphone
driving license
access to a car
If you are self-employed, please mention it while applying. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-03
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Klippan". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Informed Sources (Sverige) AB
(org.nr 556837-8813), http://www.informedsources.com
264 33 KLIPPAN Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Informed Sources Sverige AB Jobbnummer
9445258