Datainsamlare Hässleholm
2025-05-09
International data analytics company is looking for a person to visit several outside places in the city .The job consists of collecting simple data within certain time frame and upload them to our system using mobile application. This is short-term work opportunity for 1 month time with possibility of regular basis part-time job in the future.
The job should be done every day, from Monday to Friday , any time between 11:00 and 16:00. The job itself won't take more than 15-20 minutes of your time.
Requirements:
smartphone
driving license
access to a car
Alteratively the job can be done riding a bike/scooter
The nature of the job makes it great for a student or someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income.
Please mention if you are self-employed. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-08
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Hässleholm". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Informed Sources (Sverige) AB
(org.nr 556837-8813), http://www.informedsources.com
281 23 HÄSSLEHOLM Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Informed Sources Sverige AB Jobbnummer
9331786