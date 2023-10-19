Datainsamlare Borås
2023-10-19
, Bollebygd
, Svenljunga
, Ulricehamn
, Alingsås
International company is looking for a person to visit several places in Borås, collect simple outside data and upload them to our system using mobile application.
The job should be done every day, from Monday to Friday (except for public holidays), any time between 13:00 and 16:00 and Saturdays from 11:00 till 14:00. The job itself won't take more than 30-40 mins of your time.
Requirements:
smartphone
driving license
access to a car
The job can be done by bike as well
The nature of the job makes it great for a student or someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income. Self-employed are welcomed! Please mention it when applying Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-18
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Borås". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Informed Sources (Sverige) AB
(org.nr 556837-8813), http://www.informedsources.com
503 34 BORÅS Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Informed Sources Sverige AB Jobbnummer
8203595