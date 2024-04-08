Datacenter, Fiberoptic, Network Support Malmö/copenhagen - Tytec AB
2024-04-08
TYTEC AB is currently looking for a curious, self-starting, and hardworking individual interested in a part-time or casual freelance position in the realm of Datacenter Support, Fiber Optics, and Network Support. This role is perfect for those who have a keen interest in the technology behind the internet's physical infrastructure and are eager to get hands-on experience.
Key Responsibilities:
Installation and un-racking of servers and switches, including the replacement of disk drives and memory.
Management of Ethernet, power, and fiber cable wiring.
Diagnosing simple hardware issues.
Physical handling of IT equipment, including the ability to lift items weighing 10-20 Kgs and move equipment for extended periods.
Availability for night and weekend work as required by project demands.
Requirements:
Professional communication skills in English, both written and spoken.
A valid driver's license (Category B) and willingness to travel to Copenhagen as needed.
Must have the right to live and work in Sweden/Denmark
Clean background check/Police record
Why Join TYTEC AB?
Opportunity to work with a leading company in IT solutions and data center operations.
Competitive compensation on a need-based or hourly basis.
Chances for professional development in a supportive work environment.
A dynamic international team and the opportunity to work on projects with some of the biggest firms in the world.
Application Process: Interested candidates are encouraged to apply with their CV and a brief introduction. Please contact the TYTEC AB recruitment team for further details on the application process.
TYTEC AB is an inclusive employer. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and are committed to creating a diverse work environment. If you have specific needs or require accommodations to participate in the hiring process, please let us know.
Join us in shaping the future of IT services and infrastructure. Be part of TYTEC AB's journey to innovation and excellence.
