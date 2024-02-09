Data Warehouse Information Specialist
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-02-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 19459
We are now looking for a Data Warehousing Information Specialist to join the Common Data Warehouse team at Nordea. This is an opportunity for you to work with a wide range of data related topics and projects of high importance to Nordea. You will get to interact with stakeholders across the different business areas and group functions in Nordea Group, with a focus on the end-to-end delivery lifecycle starting from the requirements definition to the developed services and capabilities.
At Nordea, we know our customers' needs are changing - and we're deeply committed to meeting them with the financial solutions of tomorrow. We're creating an agile environment where we're harnessing the power of technology - one where you can make an impact. So bring your skills, ideas and unique background. With us, you'll find plenty of opportunities to grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
The Common Data Warehouse is the main data repository for banking booking products in Nordea. The Common Data Warehouse team supports and delivers business development activities and data analysis to all business areas of the Nordea group. The data stored in CDW (Common Data Warehouse) is used for management, regulatory and supervisory purposes which means CDW is one of the main tools of the Nordea group to support the day-to-day running of Nordea. The CDW has expanded in use, across the business areas within the group and we are therefore looking to expand the unit. The team consists of data professionals across the Nordics and Poland with skills ranging from functional to deep hands-on technical capabilities.
As a unit we are Application Owners & Data Asset Owners of Nordea's main Data Warehouse.
What we are doing:
* Work as business solution architects by providing solutions and identifying areas of improvements
* Ensure alignment to business and IT (Information Technology) architecture and assess business value for our stakeholders
* Provide end-user support to business areas across Nordea, who need data or remediate data quality issues
* Proactively seek to improve the data quality in the Common Data Warehouse whenever we find data issues
* Drive and proactively work on making the Common Data Warehouse even better
* Make sure that the Common Date Warehouse runs efficiently and minimise cost (Total Cost of Ownership)
* Improve the development processes around Common Data Warehouse development
* Do strategic integrations to secure proper integration of the Common Date Warehouse in Nordea's Data Reference Architecture
* Produce and conduct basic training in the Common Data Warehouse including SQL and Snowflake
* Provide CDW Wiki, Viva Engage and Virtual meetings to inform and support the Common Data Warehouse business users and stakeholders
As a Data Warehouse Information Specialist, you will be working in a collaborative, high performing and ever-changing environment towards many different business and IT areas within Nordea as well as external vendors.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
TWe expect that you enjoy learning and are excited about bringing your ideas to the table. You are self-motivated, dependable, willing to speak up - even when it is difficult - and committed to empowering others.
Your experience and background:
* University degree in Economics/IT/Math or other relevant area.
* Experience from financial sector will be a plus.
* Ability to understand business requirements and turn those into functional specifications and designs.
* Excellent communication skills - including fluency in English.
* Process oriented
* Result-oriented and eager to learn.
* Have skills to drive tasks in a structured way.
* Ability to liaison between business and IT.
* Excellent analytical abilities and high attention to details.
* Enjoy problem-solving and knowledge sharing with your colleagues.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 26/12/2023. For more information, please contact Tine Albrechtsen Schmidt, tine.albrechtsen@nordea.com
.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "19459-42245177". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige
(org.nr 516411-1683) Arbetsplats
Nordea Kontakt
PRS Team 00000000 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8456883