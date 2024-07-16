Data Steward
2024-07-16
Job DescriptionAre you an experienced data steward looking to make an impact in the financial sector? We're seeking a proactive individual to join our agile team in Stockholm, focusing on Swedish Banking data development within our Global Data Warehouse (GDW). You'll play a key role in enabling future private concepts and offerings through data feed to Pega SE.
Key Responsibilities:
Manage Swedish Banking data in GDW, including Savingsbanks.
Facilitate proactive offering-related services data feed from GDW to Pega SE.
Enable future private concepts and offerings through GDW data enablement.
Qualifications Testing/Iteration: Proficiency in testing methods such as blackbox and greybox testing is essential.
MSSQL: Vital experience in MSSQL for effective data management and analysis.
Data Analysis: Strong capabilities in data analysis to derive actionable insights.
