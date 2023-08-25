Data Scientist- Volvo Group Connected Solutions
Data Scientist - Volvo Group Connected Solutions
We are committed to being a driving force in the transition to efficient, fossil-free and safe means of transport. Great progress is achieved by connecting great people, because together, we shape the world we want to live in.
At Volvo Group Connected Solutions, we believe that connectivity is the key to making a difference. With vast amounts of data, we are pushing boundaries for what connectivity can do in a transforming industry.
The Position
We are looking for a Data Scientist to join our Center of Excellence (CoE) for Advanced Analytics & AI within the Data, Analytics & AI Organization at Volvo Group Connected Solutions. The team provides insights for predicting and optimizing Volvo Group operations and generating new value for our customers and society at large by applying the latest advanced analytics techniques. We work with data from various sources, with an emphasis on position data from connected vehicles.
As a Data Scientist in our Center of Excellence team, you will create value from data in a wide range of projects, ranging from insight generation and analytics building blocks to complete self-service solutions or services. Your tasks will include the development and use of data processing/analysis pipelines: from data preparation to final presentation of results. You will work and experiment with state-of-the-art data processing, machine learning and AI techniques and promote a data-driven workflow.
As part of your work, you will collaborate with a variety of functions within the Volvo Group in dynamic and interesting settings connected to data analysis, potentially driving your own projects or coordinating CoE team efforts. Over time you will develop an understanding of the opportunities and challenges of the Volvo Group data landscape and how this relates to the needs of the organization.
Not everybody is an expert in everything, and together we tailor your role to suit your expertise and passion. For more senior applicants, there are opportunities to also focus more on i.e. leading your colleagues in projects, or assuming responsibility for parts of our project portfolio.
What we can offer you
You will be part of a highly skilled analytics team that together with our stakeholders creates great value in both short and long-term engagements. The team combines the agile and fast-moving approach of a startup with the benefits of working in a global company. In our team you will be able to make a data-driven impact on sustainable transport solutions for the Volvo Group, our customers and society at large.
We learn in order to stay ahead and actively encourage competence development and the acquisition of new skills. You will have dedicated time for your own innovation projects, knowledge sharing clinics, and the ability to attend fairs or seminars. As part of the Data, Analytics & AI organization, you will be working alongside experienced Data Scientists, Engineers, and Analysts, allowing for great opportunities to share knowledge and collaborate.
We also put emphasis on having a good time at work, actively seeking out projects that motivate us and enable us to grow our skills. We regularly organize fun activities, both during and after work, and always strive to create a positive work environment. We are also committed to promoting long-term wellbeing through a healthy work-life balance, as we believe that a happy and healthy team is essential to achieving success in all areas.
Being based in Lindholmen Science Park in Gothenburg, you will work in the heart of a vibrant area that lives and breathes new technology like IoT, autonomous driving, electromobility and digitalization. We employ a hybrid working setup, combining the benefits of physical meetings with the flexibility of working remotely. We are also open to discussing alternative arrangements, such as part-time association with academia.
Your profile
We are looking for someone who enjoys problem-solving and who is not afraid of complex challenges or unconventional approaches. In your past, you have very likely obtained an advanced degree in computer science, engineering, complex systems, mathematics, statistics, physics, or a related area, and routinely use programming as a tool for problem solving. You are experienced in at least one high-level programming language for data science (Python, R, Julia, Matlab, etc.).
Furthermore, we wish that you see loosely defined problems as an adventure rather than an obstacle, and that you confidently build analysis approaches from scratch, adapting existing tools (or developing your own) to suit your needs. You work systematically with real-world datasets through data extraction, cleaning and preprocessing, analysis and visualization of results. In addition, you produce impactful deliveries of high quality by successfully selecting important information from a body of work, balancing attention to detail with a focus on value, building and maintaining trust with stakeholders, and presenting results in a way that suits the audience, explaining complex topics in simple terms.
When it comes to technology, we consider it a plus if you have experience in Machine Learning techniques such as regression, classification, clustering, dimensionality reduction or natural language processing. Previous work with analytics tools and platforms (Pandas, SQL, Spark, AWS, DataBricks, etc.), geospatial analysis tools and datasets (Geopandas, QGIS, OSM, etc.) or dashboarding tools (Power BI, Qlik Sense, QuickSight, Kibana, etc.) is considered beneficial as well.
Finally, we think you are a humorous, curious, and open person, as working in the CoE team should be fun.
Want to know more? Contact us!
Please contact
Maja Feierabend, Data Scientist, +46 31 323 65 96 (maja.feierabend@volvo.com
)
Adam Stahl, Manager CoE Advanced Analytics & AI, +46 31 323 68 23 (adam.stahl@volvo.com
)
